Welcome to Horse & Hound’s exclusive round-up of all the outstanding equestrian products that earnt the prestigious ‘Best in Test’ status during our 2018 product testing scheme. A wide range of more than 50 types of products have been extensively tested throughout the year by our team of professional riders and yards.
How the scheme works
For each category, one professional and their team tested between five and 10 items from leading equestrian brands over a period of at least six weeks. Each was scored out of 10 across four relevant categories, with one product crowned Best in Test. There is also a Best Value award given for each category.
For humans: Boots and socks | Breeches | Tops | Jackets and gilets | Gloves and accessories
For horses: Rugs | Horse boots | Saddle pads | Accessories | Grooming
Best jackets and gilets
Best long winter jacket
Caldene Luna Women’s Jacket | RRP: £87.50 | Read full review
Best short winter jacket
Premier Equine Pro Rider Unisex Waterproof jacket | RRP: £54.99 | Read full review
Best softshell jacket
Cavallo Kasa softshell jacket | RRP: £115 | Read full review
Best men’s lightweight showerproof jacket
Pikeur Piro Jacket | RRP: £229.95 | Read full review
Best ladies’ showerproof lightweight jacket
Dublin Sachi Jacket | RRP: £54.99 | Read full review
Best men’s gilet
Blaze Wear Traveller Gilet | RRP: £199.98 | Read full review
Premier Equine Carmen Riding Gilet | RRP: £69.99 | Read full review
Best equestrian tops
Best base layers
Stierna Halo Polo SS | RRP: £45 | Read full review
Best mid layers
Noble Outfitters Cozy Cowl | RRP: £44.95 | Read full review
Best winter show shirts
Pikeur Long-sleeved Competition Shirt | RRP: £40 | Read full review
Best lightweight summer stock shirts
Dublin Cortez CDT Short Sleeve Competition Top | RRP: £32.99 | Read full review
Best ladies’ summer show shirts
Noble Outfitters Gwen Short Sleeve Performance shirt | RRP: £29.95 | Read full review
Best men’s summer show shirts
Equetech Men’s Waffle Competition Shirt | RRP: £46.95 | Read full review
Best equestrian boots and socks
Best short riding boots
Tredstep Medici Front Zip short riding boots | RRP: £139.99 | Read full review
Best gaiters or half chaps
Ariat Kendron Half-Chap | RRP: £150 | Read full review
Best riding socks
Harry Hall Women’s technical socks | RRP: £15.99 for two pairs | Read full review
Best country boots
Ariat Coniston Pro GTX Insulated boots | RRP: £349.99 | Read full review
Best yard boots
Le Chameau Vierzon jersey lined boot | RRP: £125 | Read full review
Soxtrot UK socks | RRP: £9.90 | Read full review
Best breeches
Best winter leisure breeches
Cavallo Chagall Pro full-seat breeches | RRP: £159 | Read full review
Best winter competition breeches
Ariat Ranier Grip full seat breeches | RRP: £120 | Read full review
Best lightweight summer riding leggings
SXC Sport Leggings | RRP: £39.99 | Read full review
Best summer competition breeches
Pikeur Lefinia Grip Breeches | RRP: £147.95 | Read full review
Best summer lightweight breeches
Hy PERFORMANCE Chester breeches | RRP: £79.99 | Read full review
Just Chaps Waterproof Riding Trousers | RRP: £68 | Read full review
Best gloves and accessories
Best winter riding gloves
UVEX Sportstyle Winter gloves | RRP: £34 | Read full review
Best summer riding gloves
SXC Sportsline Gloves | RRP: £25 | Read full review
Best winter headwear
Pikeur winter hat with imitation fur bobble | RRP: £26.50 | Read full review
Best horse rugs
Best stable rug
Horseware Rambo Original Stable Rug | RRP: £125.95 | Read full review
Best turnout rug
Horseware Rambo Bundle Duo Turnout | RRP: £399.95 | Read full review
Best exercise sheet
Mark Todd Waterproof Exercise Sheet | RRP: £59.99 | Read full review
Best cooler/wicking rug
Thermatex Duet Cooler rug | RRP: £117 | Read full review
Best lightweight turnout rug
Premier Equine Buster Zero Turnout Rug | RRP: £134.99 | Read full review
Best summer sheet
Bucas Freedom Twill Sheet | RRP: £45 | Read full review
Amigo Vamoose Evolution fly rug | RRP: £149.50 | Read full review
Best protective horse boots
Best brushing boots
Veredus STS TRC Vento brushing boots | RRP: £94 | Read full review
Best over-reach boots
Tri-Zone Over Reach Boots | RRP: £29.95 | Read full review
Best tendon and fetlock boots
WeatherBeeta Pro Air Open Front Boots | RRP: £49.99 | Read full review >>
Best cross-country boots
Veredus E-vento XC event boots | RRP: £120 | Read full review
Best cool boots
Lemieux ProIce Boots | RRP: £69.96 | Read full review
Rambo Travel Boots | RRP: £99.95 | Read full review
Best saddle pads
Best dressage pad
Albion England Diamond Dressage Square | RRP: £40 | Read full review
Best GP/jump pad
Premier Equine European Cotton GP/Jump Square | RRP: £36.99 | Read full review
Eskadron’s Climatex Trapez Half Pad | RRP: £34.95 | Read full review
Best horse accessories
Best fly veils/ear covers
LeMieux Acoustic Fly Hoods | RRP: £34.95 | Read full review
Storm Saddle Soap | RRP: £15 | Read full review
Best grooming and horse care
Best winter wash
NAF Love the SKIN he’s in Skin Wash | RRP: £20.99 | Read full review
Best shampoo
Carr & Day & Martin Gallop Extra Strength Shampoo | RRP: £7.99 | Read full review
Best mane and tail detangler
Cavalor Star Shine | RRP: £18 | Read full review
Best fly repellent spray
Absorbine UltraShield Fly Control | RRP: £24.85 | Read full review
Best hoof conditioner
Leovet Hoof Lab Elastic Cream | RRP: £10.95 | Read full review
Mastacare Snow White powder | RRP: £10 | Read full review
Meet the testing team
Keith Robertson/Wild Farm Equestrian
Wild Farm is run by grand prix dressage trainer and rider Keith Robertson. Along with a dedicated team of grooms, he produces young dressage horses right through to grand prix, and runs a successful livery business.
Sam Jennings
A professional event rider who started her eventing career in 1999 as a young rider and was shortlisted for the British team that year. Sam successfully competes a range of event horses up to advanced level from her friendly, professional yard in Kent.
Jo Rimmer
A former teacher, Jo is now an international event rider and British Eventing coach. Jo has produced a number of horses up to CCI5*-L level and competed at Pau CCI4* in 2018. She combines competing with producing young horses and training riders of all ages. She is based in Dorset with her 16-year-old daughter Jess.
Lisa Spence
A regular on the eventing circuit, Lisa has been working in the equine industry for more than 25 years. A British Horse Society stage four senior coach and former Pony Club examiner, she has spend many years backing, competing and working with all types of horses.
Harriet Rimmer
Harriet runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. She is based in Leicestershire and hunts with the Belvoir, and has previously evented to novice and competed in dressage up to advanced medium.
Rob Waine
Rob is a professional dressage rider who runs a competition and livery yard in Buckinghamshire. He competes up to inter I and has many regional titles to his name, as well being a regular competitor at the national championships.
Tamsin Addison
A former eventer, Tamsin became the first person in the world to regrow a bone in her upper arm after having cancer. She is now an international grade V para dressage rider and trainer, competing for Ireland.
Jamie and Georgi Broom
Jamie Broom began his equestrian career in the Household Cavalry, and is now a full-time dressage rider who competes up to prix st georges level, winning his first national title in 2016. He and wife Georgi run a successful livery yard at the busy Lakeside Equestrian Centre, where they also run clinics.