Welcome to our group test of travel boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom and his wife Georgi, who run a busy livery and training yard near Windsor. Find out what they thought below.

Rambo’s official description

Rambo Travel Boots are luxury travel boots with reinforced panel, smooth inner and easy to use closures. They co-ordinate with the Rambo range.

The Brooms’ first impressions

These boots had a really good weight to them without being restrictive.

Overview of performance

We were really, really pleased with these boots. They didn’t move, even on our horse that wriggles a lot when travelling, they gave great protection and came up nice and high on the leg. They also washed really well.

The Brooms’ likes and dislikes

I liked everything about these boots, particularly the good big straps that you can easily get hold of. The height of the boots was generous. If your horse is under 16.2hh, you might want to try the cob size.