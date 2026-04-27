Horse riding equipment

Horse & Hound’s product experts are here to help you make the right buying decisions for you and your horse. We know that money can be tight when you have horses to care for, and while we all love a bargain, cheap is not always best if you find your initial purchase didn't fit the bill and you end up having to buy another item. If there are savings to be had then we'll help you find them, but where it’s worth making more of an investment for an item that will serve you long-term, we’re here to help you with those important decisions.