Horse riding equipment

Horse & Hound’s product experts are here to help you make the right buying decisions for you and your horse. We know that money can be tight when you have horses to care for, and while we all love a bargain, cheap is not always best if you find your initial purchase didn't fit the bill and you end up having to buy another item. If there are savings to be had then we'll help you find them, but where it’s worth making more of an investment for an item that will serve you long-term, we’re here to help you with those important decisions.
Latest from Horse & Hound
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HOYS supreme pony win for young Whitaker with not a fence in sight!
HOYS supreme pony crown for mini mountain and moorland champion Thistledown Wood Owl and Gracie-May WhitakerBy Bethan Simons Published
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Harlow White leads Connemara clean-up in HOYS junior mountain and moorland showdown
Harlow White and King Bunowen Castle Ali led a Connemara clean-up in the junior mountain and moorland showdown at Horse of the Year Show 2026By Millie Bowles Published
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‘I can’t believe it’: rider takes second HOYS championship in two days
Florrie Duncalf secured her second tricolour this week thanks to Tandridge State AffairBy Millie Bowles Published
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‘I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to have him’: emotional win as a small hunter takes HOYS supreme for first time in 40 years
Tidy Town has become the first small hunter in more than 40 years to take the supreme horse title at 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).By Millie Bowles Published
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