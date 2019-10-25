There is always a challenge present to your horse’s respiratory system — in the summer it’s pollen particles, while increased time in the stable in the winter exposes horses to more dust from forage and bedding. There are a number of management practices you can put in place to reduce their exposure, but respiratory supplements can also help to maintain healthy and clear airways, support the lungs’ natural defences, while also providing a soothing effect.

Common ingredients include…

herbs — many of which are known for soothing properties

anti-oxidants, such as vitamin E, which protects against free radicals

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Browse the wide range of respiratory supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

Cavalor Bronchix Pulmo

This paste supplement is designed to provide nutritional support for the lower airways in performance horses.

£116 for six tubes

cavalor.com

01352 763350

Dodson & Horrell Breathe-Free

A dried blend of herbs, including white horehound, coltsfoot, hyssop and red clover heads, are included in this supplement to help maintain healthy airways and lungs. Aniseed and garlic also help to support clear airways and immune function.

£26.50 for 1kg

dodsonandhorrell.com

01832 737300

Equiform Nutrition Excel Easy Breath

This powerful combination of plant extracts and honey is designed to help maintain healthy airways and ensure optimum mucus removal. Some horses may benefit from supplementation before exercise.

£25 for 1l

equiformnutrition.co.uk

01270 530930

Equine America Airways Powder

Targeted nutritional support can help the horse’s natural defence against respiratory challenges, such as fungal spores and dust. This supplement contains a powerful blend of natural, plant-derived essential oils, known for their role in maintaining respiratory function.

£18.99 for 500g

equine-america.co.uk

01403 255809

Equine Products UK Breeze Up

Increased stabling in winter increases the intake of spores from bedding, haylage and hay. This supplement is formulated to assist in healthy breathing where dust is present. It contains only natural ingredients, including eucalyptus and menthol.

£19.87 for 1l

equineproducts-ukltd.com

0191 264 5536

Foran Equine Honey +C

This palatable syrup of honey and herbal airway soothers is designed to help aid equine respiratory health while stabled during winter months. It is fortified with vitamin C to support a healthy immune system.

£19.45 for 1l

foranequine.com

Global Herbs Dust-X

This supplement provides targeted support for horses in dusty stables. The soothing and highly palatable blend offers specific help for respiratory worries associated with dust, encouraging the airways to stay open and remain comfortable.

From £28.27 for 1l

globalherbs.co.uk

01243 773363

Hack Up Instant Liquid Air

Containing peppermint, honey, eucalyptus and aloe vera, this liquid supplement helps to keep the airways clear.

From £24.99 for 1l

hackup.co.uk

01359 308866

Hi Form Breathe

Breathe contains a high concentration of therapeutic herbs — these constituents line the respiratory tract and may assist in preventing damage and irritation from particle inhalation, as well as helping to clear the particles out of the system.

From £26 for 500g

hiformequine.co.uk

0118 324 7471

Hilton Herbs Freeway Gold

This is a fast-absorbing liquid supplement that contains herbs, such as eyebright and thyme, to help maintain an efficient respiratory system. It is formulated to support healthy airways and ideal for those affected by spores or dust during the winter.

From £25.80 for 1l

hiltonherbs.com

0800 294 1250

Kentucky Equine Research Nano-E

Vitamin E is an essential component of body-wide antioxidant defences and plays a vital role in many functions. Vitamin E supplementation is important when turnout is limited in the winter months or when forage quality becomes poor.

£86.90 for 450ml

saracenhorsefeeds.com

01622 718487

Lincoln Herbal Koff Syrup

This supplement provides fast, natural support to calm and soothe the delicate airways. It helps to maintain healthy respiration in horses exposed to dust, pollen and mould spores. It is fortified with liquorice, glycerine and aniseed for a highly palatable formulation.

From £8.50 for 500ml

lincolnhorsecare.com

01522 529206

Mastacare garlic granules

Since winter involves more time stabled for many horses, support healthy respiration and help keep coughs at bay naturally with this great value single ingredient in fuss-free packaging.

£14 for 1kg

harryhall.com

Maxavita Maxabreath

Designed to help support the respiratory system and combat wheezing and coughing, the green-lipped mussel extract contains high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which have natural soothing properties. An anti-oxidant helps clear congestion, reduce coughing and ease irritated airways, while the soothing herbs also help to ease irritation.

£29.85 for 900g

maxavita.com

01270 530930

NAF Five Star Respirator Boost

This supplement contains a concentrated solution of natural anti-oxidants, alongside herbs such as ginger, rosehip and blueberries, chosen for their targeted support of healthy lung function. Echinacea is included for immune system support and essential oils help maintain clear airways.

From £19.99 for 500ml

naf-equine.eu/uk

0800 373106

Nettex Air Power Respiratory Boost

This product soothes and clears airways, helping your horse to breath comfortably when there is increased risk of coughs and colds in the winter months. It contains menthol and eucalyptus for their natural soothing properties.

£19.13 for 500ml

nettexequine.com

01283 524222

Vital Equine Airforce

This is a natural syrup formulated to clear away dust and pollen build up. It is recommended to use it prior to work to promote maximum breathing efficiency.

From £15 for 473ml

vitalequine.co.uk

01270 530930

Winergy Ventil-ate

This supplement supports the horse’s natural lung defences against unwanted dust particles, mould allergens and other airway irritants found in the stable with the use of important antioxidants. It provides support to ensure that the lungs are functioning at maximum capacity.

From £39.49 for 2.8kg

winergy.com

01908 576277

