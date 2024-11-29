These Black Friday pet deals from supplement experts YuMove are designed to support joint health and mobility in animals. Right now (until midnight tonight), you can get up to 60% off across the entire YuMove range, including Joint Care for Horses at just £58.29, reduced from £97.15. This is a 45-day supply for a 500kg horse and features in our guide to the best joint supplements for horses.
As horse and dog owners, we want our much-loved companions to lead active, happy and long lives. YuMove has a host of proven benefits that can be easily incorporated into your horse or dog’s routine, and a load of five-star Trustpilot reviews.
The YuMove range is made with high-quality, natural ingredients, designed to be safe and effective for your horse and they are free from any artificial preservatives, so you can feel good about what you’re giving your four-legged friends.
YuMove Joint Care for Horses
Was
£97.15, now £58.29 at YuMove
Save 40% YuMove Joint Care for Horses comes in an easy to give powdered formula that you add to your horse’s daily feed. It’s designed to help support mobility and joint structure in horses of all ages.
YuMove Joint Care Plus Max Strength for Dogs
Was
£24.29, now £9.72 at YuMove
Save 60% YuMove Joint Care Plus Max Strength is YuMove’s strongest formula yet – designed for dogs who may need extra support. This higher-strength dog joint supplement comes in a tasty tablet and includes a unique ActivEase Complex and added fish oil combination. It’s 50% stronger than standard YuMove Joint Care Plus, working even harder to aid mobility and support joint structure.
What’s to like about YuMove supplements
YuMove has 15 years of scientific research supporting its products. The YuMove Joint Care range includes glucosamine, which helps build and repair healthy joint cartilage, promoting mobility and flexibility. Interestingly, it’s also backed up with a money-back guarantee (dog supplements only) and the brand says you’ll see a difference in your dog’s mobility in just six weeks or they’ll give you your money back.
Elsewhere in the YuMove range, the Digestive Care Pre & Probiotic is a daily supplement tablet containing a unique ActivBio Complex of prebiotics and probiotic bacteria designed to support your dog’s digestive health and keep sensitive tummies in tip-top shape. It works by keeping stools firm and topping up good bacteria in the gut.
However, the highlight is the excellent discounts across the range – made even better with the “Subscribe & Save” option on your product of choice, which you can pause, edit, and cancel at any time, and is an across-the-board 60% reduction.
