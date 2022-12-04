



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Everyone knows a “moody mare” – whether their hormones are causing them to be difficult to handle, ride or train, or are interfering with a broodmare’s natural breeding cycle, it can present a real challenge. But this is something that supplements for moody mares can help with.

The length of a mare’s natural breeding season varies, but it typically starts around March/April each year, so spring is a great time to begin supplementing to encourage regularity, reduce unpredictability and support more consistent behaviour, which will in turn lead to improved performance. Most hormonal supplements for mares are a combination of a range of herbs that are known for their regulating and calming properties.

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Supplements for moody mares: what are your options?

Here is a selection of the best supplements for moody mares that are currently available, including the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

NB: Cost per day has been calculated using the maintenance measure for a 500kg horse in light work (where there was variation) and the RRP of the smallest available tub. Some products require you to feed more in certain situations or a loading dose, which will increase the cost per daily measure, while buying a larger tub will likely decrease it – these costs per day are a guide only.

Dodson & Horrell Stroppy Mare

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1kg, 2.5kg, 5kg | RRP: £15.55 for 1kg | Daily measure: 23g | Cost per day: £0.36 |

A comforting blend for a hormonal mare that includes herbs that support hormonal function and the reproductive system, as well as having calming properties.

View Dodson & Horrell Stroppy Mare at amazon.co.uk

View Dodson & Horrell Stroppy Mare at viovet.co.uk

View Dodson & Horrell Stroppy Mare at equus.co.uk

NAF Five Star Oestress

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 1l, 2l, 5l | RRP: £28.99 for 1l | Daily measure: 25–50ml | Cost per day: £0.72–1.45 |

This supplement compliments the natural oestrus cycle by encouraging regularity and supporting hormone balance. Also available as a powder.

View NAF Five Star Oestress at amazon.co.uk

View NAF Five Star Oestress at viovet.co.uk

View NAF Five Star Oestress at equus.co.uk

Global Herbs FriskyMare Plus

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1kg, 5kg | RRP: £43.50 for 1kg | Daily measure: 22g | Cost per day: £0.96 |

A mix of traditional calming herbs that help manage the behaviours and comfort of cycling mares, reducing unpredictability and aggression caused by hormone levels.

View Global Herbs FriskyMare Plus at globalherbs.co.uk

View Global Herbs FriskyMare Plus at amazon.co.uk

View Global Herbs FriskyMare Plus at viovet.co.uk

View Global Herbs FriskyMare Plus at equus.co.uk

Feedmark Hormonease

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1.25kg, 2.5kg, 5kg | RRP: £57.99 for 1.25kg | Daily measure: 43g | Cost per day: £2 |

A herbal supplement that supports temperament and hormone balance, helping to stabilise mood swings and promote calm and settled behaviour.

View Feedmark Hormonease at ebay.co.uk

Nettex VIP Miracle Mare

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1kg, 2kg | RRP: £54.99 for 1kg | Daily measure: 24g | Cost per day: £1.32 |

This non-magnesium supplement contains wheatgerm extract, which helps with challenging oestrus-associated behaviour. It also has added B vitamins and natural botanical extracts to support healthy maintenance of the nervous system.

View Nettex VIP Miracle Mare at amazon.co.uk

View Nettex VIP Miracle Mare at viovet.co.uk

View Nettex VIP Miracle Mare at equus.co.uk

Equine America No More Moods

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 1l | RRP: £46.50 | Daily measure: 15ml | Cost per day: £0.70 |

This supplement contains micronutrients that help to balance hormones, contribute to relieving muscle tension and support a calm mare.

View Equine America No More Moods at amazon.co.uk

View Equine America No More Moods at viovet.co.uk

View Equine America No More Moods at equine-america.co.uk

EquiNutritive Moody Madam

Form: Powder | Sizes: 600g, 1kg, 3kg | RRP: £25.99 for 600g | Daily measure: 30g | Cost per day: £1.30 |

This natural mare supplement is a carefully cultivated mix of seven dried herbs combined to maintain hormone balance and support your mare through her season.

View EquiNutritive Moody Madam now at amazon.co.uk

View EquiNutritive Moody Madam now at equinutritive.com

Cavalor Venus

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 500ml, 2l | RRP: £39.20 for 500ml | Daily measure: 20ml | Cost per day: £1.57 |

A herbal extract that supports the hormonal balance in sensitive and moody mares by helping to regulate the hormonal cycle.

View Cavalor Venus at viovet.co.uk

View Cavalor Venus at amazon.co.uk

Equi Life Vitex4 Equids Plus

Form: Pellet | Sizes: 7kg | RRP: £41.99 | Daily measure: 190g | Cost per day: £1.14 |

A palatable pellet that helps to create an even temper in moody mares.

View Equi Life Vitex4 Equids Plus at viovet.co.uk

Science Supplements HormonAid

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1.55kg | RRP: £44.99 | Daily measure: 51g | Cost per day: £1.19 |

Designed to work alongside the natural cycle of the mare, this supplement helps to relieve tension and support a more amenable demeanour. It contains vitex agnus-castus extract, which helps to ease transitions through the oestrus cycle, selected herbs that encourage a stable mood, vitamins that promote a good mental attitude and magnesium, which helps to ease hormone associated muscle cramps or tenderness.

View Science Supplements HormonAid at viovet.co.uk

View Science Supplements HormonAid at ebay.co.uk

Maxavita Maxamare

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 1l | RRP: £49.50 | Daily measure: 30ml | Cost per day: £1.49 |

Formulated to support the mare during seasonal changes. It contains a blend of plant extracts including chaste berry and marshmallow that help to maintain and regulate normal hormone function.

View Maxavita Maxamare at viovet.co.uk

Plusvital Breeding Syrup

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 5l | RRP: £54 | Daily measure: 60ml | Cost per day: From £0.62 |

A palatable syrup that is formulated to balance a mare’s feed during the breeding season. Supports nutritional needs of a growing foal.

View Plusvital Breeding Syrup at ebay.co.uk

Hack Up Bespoke

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1kg, 5kg | RRP: From £49.99 for 1kg | Daily measure: 15g | Cost per day: From £0.75 |

A bespoke formulation for hormonal support would include calming herbs such as milk thistle and chamomile, and can be refined to reflect the mare’s response.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.