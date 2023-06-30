Keep up to date with all the equestrian news as we prepare for the Paris Olympics 2024, right here.
The equestrian competitions at the Paris Olympics 2024 are taking place in the grounds of the Palace of Versailles, which will also host the equestrian events of the Paralympics.
Paris Olympics: equestrian dates plus medal ceremonies
The eventing is the first of the three olympic equestrian sports in Paris. It starts with one day of dressage on Saturday 27 July, followed by cross-country on Sunday 28 July, and showjumping plus medal ceremonies on Monday 29 July.
The dressage begins with the grand prix on Tuesday 30 July and continues on Wednesday 31 July. The grand prix special, which will decide the team medals, is on Saturday 3 August. The freestyle, for the individual medals, is on Sunday 4 August
The showjumping competition kicks off on Thursday 1 August with the team qualifier. This is followed by the team final on Friday 2 August, after which team medals will be awarded. The individual qualifier will be held on Monday 5 August, with the individual final and medal ceremony on Tuesday 6 August.
The Olympic opening ceremony is on Friday 26 July and the closing ceremony on Sunday 11 August.
Which equestrian sports are in the Olympics?
The Paris Olympics 2024 will host dressage, showjumping and eventing competitions. Dressage also takes place at the Paralympics. Below are the official pictograms for each of the equestrian sports taking place at the Paris Games.
There will be 75 horse and rider combinations allowed to compete in the Olympic showjumping, 65 in Olympic eventing and 60 in Olympic dressage, with one set of team and individual medals for each of the three disciplines.
How many times has Paris hosted the Olympics?
The 2024 Olympics will be the third time that Paris has hosted the Games. The first occasion was in 1900, followed by 1924, 100 years before the latest revival.