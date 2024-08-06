



The curtain has closed on an epic 12 days of equestrian sport at Paris, and what a way to end proceedings with an Olympic individual showjumping final that was filled with drama.

The final competition today (5 August) saw many top names tumble out of contention before the medal winners were crowned.

Let’s catch up on all the stories from Versailles…

Germany’s Christian Kukuk produced the only clear round in the three-way jump-off to win gold

Swiss superstar Steve Guerdat put his troubles from the first day of the Olympic showjumping firmly behind him to clinch individual silver

The Netherlands’ Maikel van der Vleuten retained his individual bronze medal won in Tokyo

There was heartbreak for fans of King Edward when Henrik von Eckermann had a shock fall

Scott Brash may have missed out on an individual medal, but he wasn’t too disappointed as he returns home once again a team gold medallist

An unlucky poles dashed Ben Maher’s chances of repeating his Tokyo individual medal success

There was an unexpected withdrawal this morning from Harry Charles after Romeo 88 picked up a minor injury in yesterday’s qualifier

Irish riders Daniel Coyle and Shane Sweetnam were on top form in yesterday’s qualifier, finishing third and second respectively, but it wasn’t meant to be in the final

And eight-time Olympian Rodrigo Pessoa explained why the Paris Games are “extra special”

