‘It wasn’t meant to be today’: no individual medal for Ben Maher at Paris Olympics





Great Britain’s Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly went briefly into the lead in the Paris Olympic individual showjumping final – but one rail down has ultimately put them out of the running for a medal.

As the fourth combination into the arena in Versailles this morning, the team gold medallists looked on great form; the 11-year-old mare fresh and strong and full of jump.

But they were unlucky to clip the back rail of the oxer coming out of the double at fence five to finish on four faults. This took them into the lead at that early stage, ahead of European individual silver medallists Germany’s Philipp Weishaupt and Zineday on five, and were temporarily equal top when next-in Laura Kraut and Baloutinue for the US had just the last fence, the 1.62m LA 2028 oxer, down.

The following combination, Max Kuhner and Elektric Blue P for Austria, did exactly the same as Laura, then home rider Simon Delestre and I Amelusina R 51 picked up eight faults. But someone was always going to jump clear, and the first to do so was Germany’s Christian Kukuk and Checker 47. The Netherlands’ Maikel van der Vleuten and Beauville Z, individual bronze medallists in Tokyo, 10th into the arena, also jumped a super clear to set up a jump-off.

As soon as there were clears rounds, the four faulters were separated by their times, putting Max and Laura ahead of Ben on the leader board.

“It’s a big course, but it’s the Olympic final so it’s what we expect,” said Ben. “We came here to try to win but it’s small margins. My horse jumped incredible, but it wasn’t meant to be today.”

Ben said the course had “a bit of everything”.

“It’s quite a big board on that jump as you jump in, going towards the big screen,” he said of the double. “My horse just stalled a little bit off the floor, unexpectedly and was a little late. I couldn’t really react any quicker than I did.

“But she held it together and jumped great. We all say we didn’t deserve it; she didn’t deserve it but misjudged that back rail and that’s our sport, unfortunately. It’s a good course and very fair for the horses, but you need to be clear today.”

Ben said his focus now is supporting Scott, next in for the Brits with Jefferson.

“We’ve had a good week,” he said. “We go home with a gold medal. I’ll look to support Scott now and see if we can win something else.”

Harry Charles has withdrawn as Romeo 88 picked up a slight overreach in yesterday’s qualifier.

