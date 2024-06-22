How to watch showjumping at the Paris Olympics live from around the world





This summer’s Paris Olympics promises to be a feast of sport you don’t want to miss, with the Olympic showjumping among the equestrian action for sport fans to enjoy. If you’re fortunate enough to be living in Australia, you’ll be able to watch all the action for free, but no matter where you are in the world, we have what you need to know about how to watch showjumping at the Paris Olympics live.

If you're outside your normal country of residence, but want your usual coverage, or if you'd like to have the additional online security offered by a VPN connection, check out the NordVPN, where you can get 73% off, plus a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

How to watch showjumping at the Paris Olympics in the UK

Some of the Olympic action will be broadcast by the BBC on BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer, however, the BBC won’t have all the action. The Olympic broadcast rights in the UK currently belong to Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+. A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels, so if you are in the UK and want to watch all the action, you’ll need to subscribe.

But what if you aren’t at home to catch the equestrian coverage of the Paris Olympics? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country? Don’t worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We explain how below.

How to watch showjumping at the Paris Olympics live from outside your country

If you have subscribed to the relevant Paris Olympics rights holders, but are travelling abroad, you won’t be able to use this service to watch the Paris Olympics action when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically geoblock your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, ensuring that all the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For instance, if you’re away from the UK and want to view a British service, you’d select UK from the list.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free equestrian coverage on the Paris Olympics livestream.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch showjumping at the Paris Olympics in the US

NBCUniversal has broadcasting rights to the Paris 2024 Olympics in the US, with coverage likely to be spread across Peacock TV and its range of TV channels. These include NBC, USA Network and MSNBC.

How to watch Paris 2024 Olympics in the US without cable

Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC, USA Network and MSNBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you’re new to the service you can get $10 off your first month.

Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC, USA Network and MSNBC is FuboTV. It’s a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN.

Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial.

If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above.

How to watch showjumping at the Paris Olympics in Canada

In Canada, Olympics coverage tends to be split between a range of different broadcasters, including CBC, Sportsnet and TSN.

CBC always offer plenty of events free to watch on CBC Gem. You can currently pay $4.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem’s on-demand library, but if you don’t mind sitting through advert breaks, the service is free.

For Sportsnet, an SN Now subscription costs $14.99 per month, $49.99 for four months, or $149.99 per year.

A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year.

You can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

If you're outside of Canada but still want to watch the action, don't forget to explore VPN options as set out above.



How to watch showjumping at the Paris Olympics in Australia

The entirety of the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to be shown for free across Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia. That means viewers will also be able to use a Paris 2024 Olympics live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Not going to be in Australia? Use a VPN to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics on 9Now from abroad.

It looks likely that Stan Sport will be providing ad-free coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a seven-day Stan Sport free trial.

Schedule of showjumping at the Paris Olympics

Here is an overview of the schedule of the showjumping at the 2024 Olympics.

Date Sport Session Medals Thur 1 Aug Jumping Team qualifier No Fri 2 Aug Jumping Team final Team medals Mon 5 Aug Jumping Individual qualifier No Tues 6 Aug Jumping Individual final Individual medals

