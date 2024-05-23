Paris Olympics: showjumping
Welcome to Horse & Hound’s coverage of the showjumping competitions at the Paris Olympics. Our expert team of equestrian journalists and photographers, both on location at the Palace of Versailles and working from the UK, are poised and ready to keep you up to date with all the latest Olympic showjumping news as it happens.
|Dates:
|1-2 August & 5-6 August
|Venue:
|Palace of Versailles
|Teams:
|Three riders per team – 20 teams
|Individuals:
|15 individuals, plus all team riders – total 75
|Phases:
|Team qualifier, team final, individual qualifier, individual final
|Medals:
|Team 2 August; individual 6 August
Olympic showjumping news
Olympic showjumping: what you need to know
Who are on the Olympic showjumping teams?
Countries are in the process of selecting their Olympic showjumping teams at the moment. The final deadline for entries is 8 July.
Who is likely to win a medal?
The current Olympic team showjumping format of just three riders will make the competition more difficult to predict. H&H’s showjumping editor is currently mulling over her predictions, which will be published here shortly.
Does Britain have a good chance of winning a medal?
How many riders in an Olympic showjumping team?
There will be three horse and rider combinations in each team with all scores to count, plus one reserve who can be substituted in under certain circumstances.
Essential reading
• H&H’s beginners’ guide: what is showjumping at the Olympics
• H&H’s expert’s guide to the Olympic showjumping format
When did showjumping become an Olympic sport?
Equestrian jumping events were initially seen at the Olympics in the 1900 Games in Paris, before returning at the 1912 Games in Stockholm since when they have been a regular feature.