



Britain topped the Olympic team showjumping results today, claiming a second equestrian team gold of Paris 2024 with a dream result from Ben Maher, Harry Charles and Scott Brash.

Let’s catch up on all the stories from Versailles…

Scott Brash clinched Britain’s victory with a superb clear on Jefferson under the maximum pressure, picking up just one time-fault.

Harry Charles and Romeo 88 took the middle leg for Britain and added nothing to Team GB’s score.

Ben Maher rode Dallas Vegas Batilly – who was swapped into the British team following initial selection as a reserve – to an opening jumping clear with one time-fault, getting the day off to a great start.

The US turned their equestrian luck from this Games around by taking the silver medal in the Olympic team showjumping results.

The home side landed the team bronze, to the joy of the patriotic crowd.

Ireland suffered disappointment today, finishing in seventh place, after a strong start.

They might not have won a medal, but one Olympic debutante was savouring the moment.

.An 18-year-old horse has made an impressive comeback after a career-threatening injury to make the team finals.

Eiken Sato is hoping for individual honours after the team contest didn’t go Japan’s way.

Home-breds were to the fore with one of the French silver medallists riding one as well as an Australian rider.

Finally, it’s back to dressage for the weekend, with the team medals in that sport being decided tomorrow and the individual honours on Sunday, before we return to showjumping for the individual contest on Monday and Tuesday.

Stay tuned for more action from Paris over the next four days.

