They’ve done it! Scott Brash secures Olympic team gold for Britain

There can surely be no more pressure than going into an Olympic showjumping arena knowing that a clear round is needed to win gold.
But Scott Brash and Jefferson rose to the occasion like the superstars they are, with a foot-perfect performance that means Britain has won a showjumping gold medal at four Olympics on the trot.
Following Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly’s clear with a time-fault, and Harry Charles and Romeo 88’s clear without, Scott and Lady Harris and Lady Kirkham’s 15-year-old gelding also notched up just one time-fault to ensure Britain remained on top of the pile with a total of two faults.
The US retained the team silver they won in Tokyo; Laura Kraut and Baloutinue lowered one rail, but Karl Cook with Caracole De La Roque and McLain Ward with Ilex jumped clear inside the time for a total of four.
Home nation France took bronze; they had only had three time-penalties on the board from first combination Simon Delestre and I Amelusina R 51, as Olivier Perreau and Dorai D’Aigully jumped clear, but last-in European individual bronze medallists Julien Epaillard and Dubai Du Cedre lowered a rail for a total of seven.
More to follow…
