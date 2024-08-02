{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

They’ve done it! Scott Brash secures Olympic team gold for Britain

Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

    • There can surely be no more pressure than going into an Olympic showjumping arena knowing that a clear round is needed to win gold.

    But Scott Brash and Jefferson rose to the occasion like the superstars they are, with a foot-perfect performance that means Britain has won a showjumping gold medal at four Olympics on the trot.

    Following Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly’s clear with a time-fault, and Harry Charles and Romeo 88’s clear without, Scott and Lady Harris and Lady Kirkham’s 15-year-old gelding also notched up just one time-fault to ensure Britain remained on top of the pile with a total of two faults.

    The US retained the team silver they won in Tokyo; Laura Kraut and Baloutinue lowered one rail, but Karl Cook with Caracole De La Roque and McLain Ward with Ilex jumped clear inside the time for a total of four.

    Home nation France took bronze; they had only had three time-penalties on the board from first combination Simon Delestre and I Amelusina R 51, as Olivier Perreau and Dorai D’Aigully jumped clear, but last-in European individual bronze medallists Julien Epaillard and Dubai Du Cedre lowered a rail for a total of seven.

    More to follow…

    You might also be interested in:

    Eleanor Jones
    Eleanor Jones

    H&H news editor
    Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.
    Eleanor Jones

    You may like...