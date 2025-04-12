Should showjumpers have to prove their skill before they move up? Experts discuss





Calls have been made for international showjumping to have minimum eligibility requirements (MERs) to prevent riders competing at higher levels before they are ready.

The topic was raised during the showjumping session at the FEI Sports Forum (31 March–1 April). MERs exist in eventing, but there is no such requirement in showjumping.

A panel of showjumping stakeholders including FEI representatives, International Jumping Riding Club president Francois Mathy Jr, and Swedish team chef d’equipe Henrik Ankarcrona, discussed whether, as the sport grows, riders are gaining the necessary experience before stepping up through the levels.

“We have a very big sport, do we now need to think about bringing in MERs? Should it be that you can buy the best horse in the world and go straight to five-star?” said FEI athlete committee chair Jessica Kürten, who moderated the session.

“Or should it be that you get some experience at two-star and have success before you can move on to three-star?”

The panel agreed experience is important, but it was pointed out it is easier for riders to gain this experience in Europe compared to Latin America, for example, where there are fewer international shows – and any proposals would need to be “consistent around the world”.

Francois said it is important that riders compete at the appropriate level for their riding.

“We want to avoid people being in the wrong event when they don’t have experience, it’s not for the benefit of themselves or anyone else or the sport,” he said.

Swedish chef d’equipe Henrik Ankarcrona said he would be in favour of MERs.

“I don’t think you should jump straight to five-star level. You earn your way, by doing the right thing and knowing what it’s about,” he said, adding that the issue is technicality rather than height.

“We have pretty good national sport in Sweden, we have 1.50m and until a few years ago 1.55m, but jumping at 1.55m nationally and going to the equivalent four-star grand prix is a different universe.”

FEI jumping director Todd Hinde said MERs will not be part of this year’s rules revision, but this is the start of a discussion.

“We know it’s a complex system to create. If we do create one we need to take into consideration the different regions of the world and we also need to then look at the federations and what they have nationally,” he said.

“We have evolved and grown, and we need to make sure our riders and horses are at the level and standard to compete at the higher levels. For me it’s an open discussion now, but we need to think positively for the future of our sport.”

