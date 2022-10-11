The London International Horse Show is a festive treat for horse fans that shouldn’t be missed. Attendance is a pre-Christmas ritual for much of the British horse world. A brilliant place to get into the festive spirit, while also doing a last-minute spot of Christmas shopping, the show really does have something for all members of the family as well as riders of all levels regardless of your prefered equestrian sport.

Held indoors at the Excel in London's docklands, the London Horse Show hosts international showjumping, dressage and driving of the highest calibre, alongside crowd-pleasing displays and entertainment including dog agility, the Shetland Pony Grand National and The Devil’s Horsemen.

Horse & Hound’s team of expert equestrian journalists will be on hand to keep fans up to date with all the news in the run up to and throughout the show, including up-to-the-minute reports, interviews and more.