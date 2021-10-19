



The London International Horse Show, formerly the Olympia International Horse Show, will have a new home at the ExCel London located in the Royal Docks area of Newham, East London; here’s exactly how you can get your London International Horse Show tickets…

The London International Horse Show signals the start of the festival period for equestrians and is the only UK show to host all three FEI World Cup qualifiers in dressage, show jumping and driving.

As well as the show’s traditional favourites, such as the Shetland Pony Grand National and the Christmas finale, the show also features top class action from across the disciplines, including the FEI World Cup Dressage competitions, supported by Horse & Hound.

There are also an array of shops located in the retail village and plenty of food and drink outlets for you to choose from.

This year, the show is ensuring visitor safety by following Coronavirus recommendations. This includes ensuring there are wide aisles, multiple entrances which will enable management of queues, hygiene reminders as well as an enhanced cleaning regime during the show. Contactless payment is also encouraged.

Everyone aged 18 years and over entering the show will need to provide one of the following:

Proof of having had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before attending

Presence of COVID-19 antibodies

Evidence of a negative Lateral Flow Test (email / text) result within 48 hours of the event

The show will take place from 16 — 20 December. Here’s how you can get your tickets so you don’t miss a second of the action:

London International Horse Show tickets: Everything you need to know

Ticket prices depend on the day you wish to attend and whereabouts you would like to sit in the grandstand.

Friday to Monday, both afternoon and evening tickets, are priced similarly, from £29.50 to £75.50 depending on where you would like to sit.

Tickets for Thursday morning and afternoon command a slightly lower price, ranging from £23.60 to £60.40. If you want to watch the Puissance and World Cup on Thursday or Sunday evening, you will need to pay a little extra, from £29.50 to £79.59.

The are four main price tiers depending on where you want to sit, including:

Top price (Front blocks and back middle block of the long sides/larger seats with more leg-room)

2nd price (Side and Back blocks along the long side and seats on the East end/larger seats with more leg-room)

3rd price (Both sides of the short ends/amid-range ticket offering smaller seats)

4th price (In the corners/view is fine but you sit at an angle to the arena, smaller seats)

There is also a limited view option (something is obscuring the view, usually a bar, but you can see majority of the arena)

There are also separate tickets for wheelchair users and walking disabled.

For £620 you can purchase a season ticket which includes a top price seat for all the performances.

Concessions — children aged 15 and under and seniors over 65 — get a 30% discount on standard prices for certain performances.

Dressage fans you can purchase a Thursday morning ticket to view the FEI dressage World Cup for £20, when purchased with a Friday evening ticket. In order to gain the discount you must purchase a Friday evening ticket and on your email confirmation there will be a link to purchase your Thursday morning ticket at £20.

A morning only ticket (Friday to Monday) costs £20 and you can sit anywhere.

If you just want to visit the shopping village, you can pay £12 and have access to the 220+ shops and restaurants.

There is also an option to pre-pay for a programme (£10).

If you fancy splashing out on your trip to The London International Horse Show, there are two hospitality options; the traditional private box overlooking the arena and the newly introduced Phoenix Club. There are 20 boxes in total and they are available to hire for all performances. The boxes are designed for between 12 and 16 guests and offer either lunch or dinner whilst guests enjoy the action and excitement of the show. Prices start at £2,340 + VAT for the afternoon performance and £3,540 + VAT for the evening. Total guests are limited to 120 per performance and bookings can be taken for parties of two or more.

The Phoenix Club is based in The Orangery and has its own viewing deck adjacent to the collecting ring and warm-up arena. Prices start at £175 + VAT per person.

Book your tickets now

