Mud fever and rain scald
Expert advice from H&H on how to recognise mud fever (and rain scald), what treatment is necessary and how to avoid the condition from taking hold
Distressing as choke may be for both horse and owner, it often looks worse than it is. Get expert advice on how to prevent and treat the condition
Tetanus is a serious threat to both you and your horse, so it’s vital to know as much as possible about it, says H&H
An unexplained loss of performance may be due to the horse suffering from gastric ulcers, but what is the latest expert advice on this condition? H&H finds out...
Many horses will suffer from windgalls at some point in their lives. But why do they occur and are they a cause for concern? H&H explains...
Grass sickness is an often-fatal condition that typically occurs in grazing horses with the United Kingdom having the highest frequency of the condition in the world