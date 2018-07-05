Horse & Hound's showing columnist asks if the show scene needs to wake up
‘He’s lucky to be alive’— Welsh cob bounces back from laminitis to qualify for Search for a Star finals
‘I misunderstood and soaked the hay before weighing it so Tigger was being fed really very little — the vet then said it was this…
The great British show — 5 county fixtures you don’t want to miss this year
Ice creams at the ready...
When should you use studs on your horse?
Riders are often unsure when to use studs and how to select the right ones. Pippa Roome offers some expert advice
Celebrating Devon: 7 scrumptious Dartmoor ponies we’ve seen out and about this year
The Dartmoor — just one reason why Devon is a truly amazing equestrian county...
Julie Templeton: We are dictated by the weather *H&H VIP*
Make sure horse and human welfare takes priority, says Horse & Hound's showing columnist
What’s their secret? 10 super-shiny showing stars who escaped the mud
Whether you own a grey, a piebald or a Welsh with white socks, mud will always be your number one…
12 top tips to follow when shopping for your next showing superstar
Just how do the professionals pick out the future HOYS winners before anyone else?
9 show basket essentials that might surprise the general public
If a non-horsey person was having a nose through your show ring kit, what would make them look twice?
For a variety of purposes — our pick of the best tweed riding jackets
Whether you are showing, hunting or eventing, we bring you our pick of the best tweed jackets covering a variety…
Some of the best stable bandages and wraps — essential items to have on your yard
Stable bandages and leg wraps provide support for tired legs, help to prevent post-exercise swelling and also give warmth and…
9 of the best stretch hoods — a must-have yard accessory
These hoods are hugely versatile and a must-have accessory on any yard. They will keep your horse clean, protect plaits,…
Treat your tack and keep it looking as good as new
Clean, soft, supple and robust are all words that can be used to describe your tack once you have used…
What is showing?
Showing is an opportunity for horses and ponies to compete side by side with others of the same type — from hunters and working hunters to show ponies and native breeds, plus cobs, hacks, seniors and many more.
The winter showing circuit comes to an end in March, with riders battling for prestigious titles at winter championships, such as the Ponies UK Winter Classic and the BSPS Winter Championships.
Once the summer scene gets underway, qualifiers for the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead in July are hotly contested. Royal Windsor in May is also in most riders’ diaries, whether as a competitor or spectator.
Then all eyes turn to society summer championships and qualifiers for October’s Horse of the Year Show, where a supreme horse and pony is crowned, and top-class workers, hunters, hacks, cobs — plus many more — come under the spotlight. For natives and senior in-hand and ridden equines, their moment to shine comes at Olympia in December.