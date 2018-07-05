Showing

Whether you’re looking for the latest showing news, exclusive interviews with top showing producers or opinions from influential names, Horse & Hound’s showing hub is the place to be. Also keep in touch with our bloggers’ showing diaries and watch our latest videos, as well as picking up top tips to improve your performance and browse the latest tack and clothing.

What is showing?

Showing is an opportunity for horses and ponies to compete side by side with others of the same type — from hunters and working hunters to show ponies and native breeds, plus cobs, hacks, seniors and many more.

The winter showing circuit comes to an end in March, with riders battling for prestigious titles at winter championships, such as the Ponies UK Winter Classic and the BSPS Winter Championships.

Once the summer scene gets underway, qualifiers for the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead in July are hotly contested. Royal Windsor in May is also in most riders’ diaries, whether as a competitor or spectator.

Then all eyes turn to society summer championships and qualifiers for October’s Horse of the Year Show, where a supreme horse and pony is crowned, and top-class workers, hunters, hacks, cobs — plus many more — come under the spotlight. For natives and senior in-hand and ridden equines, their moment to shine comes at Olympia in December.