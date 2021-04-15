



Best coat shine sprays for horses are usually multi-purpose and come under a range of names, including coat shine, coat gloss, grooming spray or hair polish. They are great for everyday use to prevent the build-up of dust and dirt, but are also an essential on show day to give you horse that extra shine and highlight his best features. Some can be used as a mane and tail detangler, while others are handy to use before clipping or to help prevent rug rub. Most sprays will contain conditioning ingredients to promote strong, soft and healthy hair.

Here’s a selection of the best coat shine sprays for horses…

Absorbine ShowSheen Hair Polish & Detangler

Sizes: 950ml | RRP: £18.82 |

This formula works as both a coat spray and detangler. It contains pro-vitamins to condition the skin and coat, plus silk proteins to strengthen the hair and give it a healthy shine. Applying it to the coat helps to repel dust, keep him clean for longer and help reduce static. The sprayer head that allows targeted application with vertical or horizontal spray patterns and sprays upside down for those hard-to-reach areas.

Carr & Day & Martin Dreamcoat

Sizes: 500ml, 1l | RRP: £11.70 for 500ml |

This spray provides what is described as the ultimate high-gloss finish. The unique non-slip formula highlights muscle definition and can be used on the saddle patch, leaving no grease or residue. It can also be sprayed onto manes and tails before plaiting for extra shine.

Cavalor Star Shine

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £17 for 500ml |

This long-lasting hair conditioner can be used to maintain a knot-free mane and tail, and give a brightening gleam to your horse’s coat.

Cowboy Magic Super Body Shine

Sizes: 16oz, 32oz, 1gal | RRP: £12.04 for 16oz |

This concentrated formula adds shine and repels dust. It’s ready to use, dries fast and reflects a full spectrum of light. It also contains aloe vera to strengthen and condition the hair and skin.

Farnam Vetrolin Shine

Sizes: 591ml, 946ml, 1.89l | RRP: £18 for 946ml |

This coat polish enhances shine and protects the coat from dust, but also contains sunscreen to help protect coat bleaching. It can also be used to help remove stains by applying the night before a show and sponging it off in the morning.

Leovet Silkcare Conditioner

Sizes: 550ml | RRP: £11.99 |

This conditioning spray contains high quality silk proteins that give long-lasting support to the hair structure. It also helps to repel dust and dirt, and leaves a natural-looking shine.

Mastacare Coat Gloss Spray

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £9.99 |

This spray helps to prevent flyaways for a sleek finish and leaves the hair feeling soft and looking shiny. It contains silicones to make hair more pliable for faster, tangle-free grooming. It can also be used to help prevent stains.

NAF Shine On

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £10.99 |

This fine-mist spray gives your horse that extra sparkle. It can also be used on manes and tails to give an overall finish.

Nettex Coat Shine

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £11.99 |

This multi-purpose, long-lasting coat dressing provides a high-shine finish. The non-oily formula seals and coats the hair, repelling dust and dirt and preventing staining. Regular use will help prevent stable and grass stains from becoming ingrained. It can also be used before clipping to reduce clipping lines on clean coats.

Science Supplements Coat Shine Conditioner

Sizes: 750ml | RRP: £12.99 |

This spray is an anti-static formula that moisturises the skin, helps repel stains and provides a long-lasting sparkle. It makes the application of quarter markings easy and can also be applied to the chest and shoulders to help stop rugs and blankets from rubbing.

Shapley’s Hi Gloss

Sizes: 12oz | RRP: £15.39 |

This light, fresh-smelling oil-based aerosol spray will keep your horses skin and hair supple and conditioned when used regularly. It can also be used to add definition to muscles and highlight features, adding shine and lustre in seconds. It accentuates all colours of horses and works as a leave-in conditioner. You can also spray it on the shoulders to help prevent rug rubs.

Shires Ezi-Groom Shine Spray

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £9.99 |

This all-over spray contains added protein serum to give a shiny and glossy look. It’s quick drying and helps to remove stains.

Smart Grooming Coat Sheen

Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 5l | RRP: £12.95 for 500ml |

Enhances the natural shine of the coat and can also be used prior to clipping making it easier for blades to glide through and give a smooth finish. It doesn’t leave an artificial shine or residue that can come from oil-based products, and does not attract dirt or dust. It’s best applied with a fleece mitt and then buffed into the coat for a dry, shiny finish.

Supreme Products Moisturise & Condition

Sizes: 500ml, 5l | RRP: £14.35 for 500ml |

This spray will help condition your horse’s coat, mane and tail, keeping it hydrated and healthy. It promotes a natural shine and leaves hair feeling soft. It can be used on manes that are regularly plaited, hooded, dry or liable to get damaged.

