Keeping our horses looking – and feeling – their best is important to every horse owner, and using one of the best horse shampoos is a great place to start. Whether your horse is grey or bay, unusually attracted to mud or has sensitive skin, there is a shampoo out there for him. You’ll find brightening and whitening shampoos, specific stain-removing options, gentle shampoos, shampoos with all-natural ingredients and medicated shampoos – there is a lot to choose from.

Waterless shampoos and stain removers are another option – and are particularly handy for spot stains or when it’s too cold to bath. For best results, combine the best horse shampoos with the best portable hot shower for horses – it really takes the elbow grease out of horse washing.

Best horse shampoos

Absorbine ShowSheen 2-in-1 Shampoo And Conditioner

Sizes: 591ml

Washes per bottle: 12–15

RRP: £11.49

This gentle formula deep cleans and conditions hair in one easy step. It contains pro vitamins to help nourish the skin and strengthen hair without the use of harsh chemicals. It has a targeted application cap and safety lid to prevent any spillages.

Carr & Day & Martin Gallop Conditioning Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 5l

Washes per bottle: 5–10

RRP: £7.10 for 500ml

This shampoo removes dirt, grease and dust from your horse’s coat while adding condition. It’s suitable for regular use and has a low-foaming formula so it is quick and easy to rinse.

NAF Teatree and Mint Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml

Washes per bottle: 25

RRP: £9.99

This shampoo has been formulated with teatree for its antibacterial properties, so it can soothe the skin as it cleans.

Hy Equestrian Magic Sparkle 2-in-1 Shampoo And Conditioner

Sizes: 500ml, 5l

Washes per bottle: 25

RRP: £9.50 for 500ml

This two-in-one shampoo and conditioner includes vitamin B5 to help internally strengthen the hair and repair damage, and wheat germ extracts for a smooth finish.

Science Supplements Moisturising Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml

Washes per bottle: 20

RRP: £11.99

This shampoo hydrates and strengthens sensitive skin and dry, damaged hair. It is rich in keratin, wheat protein and D-panthenol, which keep the coat, mane and tail glossy and smooth. It can be used as a warm water wash, hot towel wash for a deep clean, cold water wash providing a refreshing cleanse or a concentrated wash for areas requiring specific attention.

Lincoln Silk Shine 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Sizes: 500ml, 4l

Washes per bottle: 40

RRP: £9.99 for 500ml

Contains Pro Vitamin B5 as well as effective moisturising and conditioning agents for long-lasting results.

Omega Equine Shampoo Perfect With Lavender Oil

Sizes: 1l

Washes per bottle: At least 10

RRP: £11.99

Combines the calming properties of lavender oil with gentle cleansing agents to leave a lasting, lustrous sheen.

Straight Arrow The Original Mane ’N Tail Shampoo

Sizes: 32oz, 1gal

Washes per bottle: Not available

RRP: £12.58 for 32oz

A great option for sharing – this Straight Arrow shampoo is popular for human hair, too, as it helps to achieve and maintain fuller, stronger, longer and healthier-looking hair.

Supreme Products Conditioning Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml

Washes per bottle: Not available

RRP: £10.10 for 500ml

This shampoo can be used on all colours and types of coat, leaving it shiny and in good condition.

Wahl Dirty Beastie Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml, 5l

Washes per bottle: Not available

RRP: £7.99 for 500ml

This concentrated, easy-rinse, vegan shampoo from Wahl is designed for use on dirty, thick or matted coats, leaving them clean, conditioned and manageable.

WildWash Equine Ultra Shine Shampoo

Sizes: 300ml, 1l, 5l

Washes per bottle: 10

RRP: £14.95 for 300ml

This shampoo uses the combined natural powers of star flower, myrrh and rosemary to soothe and condition the skin and coat, intensify the natural coat colour and leave a shine. It’s ideal for chestnut, bay and black coats.

See Change Original Horse Shampoo Bar

Sizes: 230g

Washes per bar: Not available

RRP: £16.99

This super-mild solid shampoo from See Change is enriched with argan oil and scented with pure lemon grass and tea tree oils. It comes in bar form, is 100% biodegradable and vegan.

Cowboy Magic Shine In Yellowout

Sizes: 16oz, 32oz

Washes per bottle: Not available

RRP: £12 for 16oz

This stain-removing shampoo neutralises yellow stains and brightens hair of all colours. It doesn’t contain any bleaches or peroxides but instead uses optical brighteners.

Equine America Pink My Pony Shampoo

Sizes: 1l

Washes per bottle: Not available

RRP: £15.99

A balanced formula that removes dust, dirt and excess grease to leave the coat glossy. With aloe vera and vegetable proteins to strengthen the coat and Argan oil for a shiny finish.

Leovet Silkcare Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml

Washes per bottle: 12–14

RRP: £11.79

This shampoo contains silk proteins that bind with the skin and hair to support the natural structure and repel dirt and dust, while herbal substances and vitamins leave the coat looking shiny.

Smart Grooming Lavender Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml, 5l

Washes per bottle: 50 from 500ml

RRP: £11.95 for 500ml

This deep-cleansing shampoo contains added lavender oil, which helps to gently soothe, moisturise and condition all skin types. Removes dirt and grease, leaving the coat looking healthy and shiny.

Shires Ezi-Groom Neem Shampoo

Sizes: 450ml

Washes per bottle: Not available

RRP: £6.99

This shampoo from Shires contains neem oil and added coconut oil.

Nettex Everyday Conditioning Shampoo

Sizes: 1l

Washes per bottle: Not available

RRP: £12.49

H&H Rating: 7/10

This low-foam, easy-rinse conditioning shampoo from Nettex leaves a shine without stripping the coat of its natural oils. It’s gentle and mild for daily use.

This Nettex shampoo scored 7/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

Cavalor Equi Wash

Sizes: 500ml, 2l

Washes per bottle: 15–20 from 500ml

RRP: £15.99 for 500ml

H&H Rating: 6/10

A mild, pH-neutral shampoo is infused with vitamin B5 and glycerine to revitalise and hydrate.

Our tester found that this low-lather formula would suit horses with sensitive skin and worked really well as a post-exercise wash rather than a deep cleaner.

This shampoo scored 6/10 as part of our independent testing scheme –read the full review.

Barrier Kiwi & Lime Conditioning Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml, 1l and 5l

Washes per bottle: 20

RRP: £115.00 for 500ml

Rich, lathering formula made from 100% plant-derived ingredients. Leaves the coat conditioned and cleansed, and is suitable for dogs, too.

How to get the most out of the best horse shampoos

The first thing to remember is that even the best horse shampoos might not agree with your horse. Always make sure your conduct a 24-hour patch test before giving your horse a full bath with your chosen product. If your horse needs a gentler option, check out our guide to the best horse shampoos for sensitive skin.

Next, always read the label to make sure you’re using your chosen horse shampoo in an appropriate manner. Pay attention, for example, to the dilution instructions, or apply the formula neat to more stubborn stains if appropriate.

Finally, while less isn’t always more when it comes to applying the best horse shampoos (especially if the formula is high-lather), it might be the case when it comes to value for money. Consider the cost of a larger container – buying in bulk cuts the cost per 100ml – and you might be able to split this with friends on your yard.

Is horse shampoo good for human hair?

Many horse shampoos contain ingredients that are used in products for human hair, such as keratin, vitamin B-5 or oils such as avocado. These ingredients have beneficial properties, such as helping smooth the hair cuticle and aiding in moisture retention.

There are some horse shampoos that have gained cult status in the beauty world. Some people swear by blue and purple whitening horse shampoos, while Mane ’N Tail by Straight Arrow has a huge pool of users who apply it to their own hair, rather than a horse’s. They have reported benefits such as promoting hair growth, shininess and remedying split ends.

While shampoos such as Mane ‘N Tail are intended for use on horses, there’s nothing stopping you trying it for yourself. However, it is important to remember to…

patch test the product first to help manage any potential reaction

monitor the condition of your hair and scalp for any adverse effects

consult a dermatologist or haircare professional if you have a particular issue you are trying to remedy and ask for their recommendations first

