Welcome to the Horse & Hound veterinary library for Horse & Hound+ members. This library contains the latest expert information on a wide range of equine ailments and conditions in an easy-to-read format. All articles in the library have been checked by expert vets and are updated with the latest knowledge and research findings. All Vet Clinic articles published in Horse & Hound magazine since 2013 are also available.
Scroll down to find the equine condition you are interested in…
* This information is not intended to replace the advice of your own vet. If you have any concerns about your horse’s health we recommend that you speak to a qualified vet *
Lameness
Digestive problems
Soft tissue injuries
Respiratory problems
Skin problems
Muscle and neurological conditions
Endocrine disorders
Hoof problems
Eye problems
Bones and joints
Infectious diseases
Wounds and infections
Vet Clinic
-
A novel way of using extracted bone marrow to aid ligament healing *H&H subscribers*
-
How to trot a horse up properly *H&H subscribers*
-
The potential side effects of equine medical treatments *H&H subscribers*
-
Reintroducing a mare to work after foaling *H&H subscribers*
-
Could your horse have asthma? *H&H subscribers*
-
How to keep infections at bay in the yard *H&H VIP*
-
How to keep stabled horses happy and healthy *H&H VIP*
-
A progressive approach to weaning foals *H&H VIP*