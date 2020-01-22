Sara Longworth of Waverley Stud in Warwickshire gives her expert advice on preparing for the arrival of your first foal, including what you should include in your foaling kit...

The birth of a foal is undoubtedly an exciting experience for any horse owner, but particularly for first-timer breeders this excitement can be mixed with anxiety about what to expect and the chance that something could go wrong.

Being well prepared, with essential foaling supplies restocked, is key to peace of mind. Sara Longworth at Waverley Stud shares her expert advice and tells us what needs to be on the checklist.

