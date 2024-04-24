Horse & Hound; 25 April 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 25 April, enjoy our access all areas feature with five-star event riding husband and wife duo, Tim and Jonelle Price. You can also read the full report from the World Cup Finals, plus our Royal Windsor Horse Show preview too. This week’s Vet Clinic focusses on temporomandibular joint pain, which causes sore jaws. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Jodie Hall McAteer for dressage and showjumping fans, as well as dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing, point-to-point and racing reports, while hunting fans can find out what happens when a huntsman steps in at the last minute.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 25 April 2024
News
- Thousands concerned about horse welfare at home
- FEI urged to be bold for the sake of horses and sport
- Hopes equine obesity training will have widespread benefit
- Use of artificial intelligence and tech in products for training
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Jodie Hall McAteer
People and horses
- Access all areas: Eventing couple Tim and Jonelle Price
- All in a day’s work: The safari guide
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Sore jaws: Temporomandibular joint pain – essential guide
Royal Windsor preview
- The start of something special: Why you can see future showing stars here
- Four under-25s to have on your radar: Jumping ones to watch
Kit focus
-
Comfort and style: Elegant bridles designed to help your horse
World Cup Final reports
- Kittel takes thriller: Dressage title goes to Sweden; disappointment for Britain’s Lottie Fry
- The King retains his crown: King Edward becomes a back-to-back winner of the title
Reports
- Dressage: Burrows Court Farm and more
- Showjumping: Welsh Masters
- Showing: BSPS Winter Championships and more
- Eventing: Oxstalls
- Racing: Ayr
- Point-to-point: Worcestershire and more
Hunting
-
Super subs: What happens when a huntsman steps in at the last minute?
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more