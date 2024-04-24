Horse & Hound; 25 April 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 25 April, enjoy our access all areas feature with five-star event riding husband and wife duo, Tim and Jonelle Price. You can also read the full report from the World Cup Finals, plus our Royal Windsor Horse Show preview too. This week’s Vet Clinic focusses on temporomandibular joint pain, which causes sore jaws. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Jodie Hall McAteer for dressage and showjumping fans, as well as dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing, point-to-point and racing reports, while hunting fans can find out what happens when a huntsman steps in at the last minute.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 25 April 2024

News

Thousands concerned about horse welfare at home

FEI urged to be bold for the sake of horses and sport

Hopes equine obesity training will have widespread benefit

Use of artificial intelligence and tech in products for training

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Jodie Hall McAteer

People and horses

Access all areas: Eventing couple Tim and Jonelle Price

Eventing couple Tim and Jonelle Price All in a day’s work: The safari guide

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Sore jaws: Temporomandibular joint pain – essential guide

Royal Windsor preview

The start of something special: Why you can see future showing stars here

Four under-25s to have on your radar: Jumping ones to watch

Kit focus

Comfort and style: Elegant bridles designed to help your horse

World Cup Final reports

Kittel takes thriller: Dressage title goes to Sweden; disappointment for Britain’s Lottie Fry

Dressage title goes to Sweden; disappointment for Britain’s Lottie Fry The King retains his crown: King Edward becomes a back-to-back winner of the title

Reports

Dressage: Burrows Court Farm and more

Burrows Court Farm and more Showjumping: Welsh Masters

Welsh Masters Showing: BSPS Winter Championships and more

Eventing: Oxstalls

Racing: Ayr

Point-to-point: Worcestershire and more

Hunting

Super subs: What happens when a huntsman steps in at the last minute?

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine