‘One of the most beautiful days of my horsey life’: Isabell Werth’s WEG 2014 star Bella Rose returns from injury with a bang
Isabell Werth's former top mare Bella Rose has returned to competition with impressive scores
‘He looked after me when I needed him’: how horses helped Jo Barry come back from major brain injury
Find out more about this dressage rider who suffered a serious brain injury after a fall from a horse, and how she learned how to…
Richard Davison: We have suffered from poor leadership skills *H&H VIP*
Horse & Hound's dressage columnist on lessons learnt and what is required from the BEF
‘Heart-wrenching’ final goodbye to Welsh cob who beat the world
‘He was a horse no one expected anything from, but he gave everything’
Enter H&H’s Festival of Dressage today for a chance to win Hickstead tickets
Competitors who enter before 11.50pm on 1 July will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five pairs of tickets to the…
Gold multi-medallists team up for mega scores on their competition debut
The Rio 2016 equine star has made a successful return to competition with the European triple gold medallist in the saddle
Help! My horse is a ‘wiggleworm’! How to improve your horse’s straightness
Ride Better with Christoph Hess, is a new book, out now, which is full of helpful tips and pieces of…
‘You need the desire to go forward’: 6 things Carl Hester looks for when buying a horse
Check out six things Carl Hester recommends looking for when buying a horse.
H&H question of the week: How do I make my transitions more ‘wow’?
Four-star event rider Coral Keen provides one H&H forum user with some helpful advice on how to make transitions more…
Not just for trotting over: Michael Eilberg shares his innovative use for poles
British team dressage medallist Michael Eilberg shares the innovative ways he uses poles to help develop young horses’ early training,…
‘The key that unlocks a horse’s potential’: how to master riding ‘long and low’
Find out what 'long and low' really means — and how to ride it correctly
How to teach your horse flying changes
Jumping a great round is about much more than just clearing the fences. How you get from fence to fence…
What is dressage?
The sport of dressage involves horse and rider performing a pre-set pattern of movements appropriate to their current level of training. In freestyle competitions riders have to perform set movements, but can do so in any order and at any place in the judging arena and this is set to the rider's choice of music.
In order to compete successfully in dressage, the horse must be expressive yet obedient and able to maintain the correct body form without any signs of stiffness. The sport has been described by the layman as 'equine ballet' and 'dancing horses'.
Competition in the UK, which is overseen by governing body British Dressage, starts at intro level, where only walk and trot movements are performed, right through to grand prix, which is the level seen at the Olympic Games.
There are dressage competitions available for disabled riders, although some of the top para dressage riders also compete in able-bodied competitions. Britain has an outstanding record in international para dressage championships having never been beaten in the team competition.