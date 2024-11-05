New dressage rule banning certain headpieces described as ‘baffling’





Headpieces that do not have continuous padding across the poll will no longer be allowed in some US dressage competitions, in a decision described as “baffling” by one manufacturer.

Under the US Equestrian’s (USEF) rule change that came into force on 1 September, the crownpiece (headpiece) may be padded and may have elastic inserts, but “must be smooth and continuous across the poll, and rectangular or in the same shape as the crownpiece”. Padding must not extend 1.5cm beyond the dimensions of the crownpiece.

The rule applies to USEF and US Dressage Federation-licensed dressage competitions. A USEF spokesperson said athletes competing in CDIs would be required to follow FEI rules for permitted saddlery/equipment. And an FEI spokesperson confirmed to H&H that there are “no specifications in the FEI regulations regarding the shape and size of the padding of the crownpiece”.

A USEF spokesperson told H&H that the dressage committee put forward the rule and members were able to comment on this in spring before it was approved. The rule was proposed by USEF’s rules working group in “reference to studies being conducted around the application of pressure of the crownpieces to the poll”.

“The contact area of the crownpiece is important for dissipating the force applied to the horse’s head by the weight of the bridle, especially when using a double bridle, which is considerably heavier than a snaffle bridle,” said Hilary Clayton, USEF committee member and vet at Michigan State University.

Ms Clayton is a biomechanics expert and has published seven books and more than 200 peer-reviewed manuscripts in equine research.

“Ideally, the headpiece should distribute the force evenly over a large area. This is accomplished by having a wide headpiece lined by a continuous layer of padding. If the headpiece itself or the padding beneath it are incomplete, poll pressure increases.”

The USEF spokesperson confirmed to H&H that the rule is currently only in dressage – and does not apply to the dressage phase in eventing. But she added that this does not mean “it can’t change in the future or that other disciplines won’t follow suit with a similar rule”.

A WOW Saddles spokesperson said the company “cannot understand the ruling” and described it as “baffling”. WOW has redesigned a USEF-compliant interchangeable headpiece in response.

“As designers of tack, and horse owners and riders, we have never seen a horse go badly in a headpiece that relieves the mane and nuchal ligament. Their concern is that the edges of the pads cause pressure points. However, the mane sticks up from the natural curvature of the poll and this in turn makes all headpieces, that do not have the relief, apply more pressure on the mane or bridle groove,” he said.

“Countless bridles are now made with nuchal relief; this is not fashion, it is because through anecdotal and scientific evidence we have learnt that horses prefer the pressure not to be on the support structure of the spine.”

The PS of Sweden Nirak bridle headpiece is not permitted under the new rule, and PS of Sweden chief assortment officer Jenny Eliasson told H&H that “our commitment to horse welfare comes first in every design decision”.

“With the recent update to the USEF rules in dressage, we immediately moved to ensure our bridles remain both compliant and true to our principles of comfort and support,” she said.

“In response to the new regulations, we are introducing a new headpiece that meets the requirements while retaining our high standard of anatomical comfort. This is already in production and will be released in the coming months.

“It will be available with the Nirak bridle and as a separate item, allowing riders to update their current bridles easily.

“We remain dedicated to supporting both horses and riders with innovative, welfare-focused solutions that align with the latest standards.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now