Updated horse abuse rule to target unethical treatment in and out of competition





The US equestrian federation has updated its rules around horse abuse following “unacceptable situations” – as it stresses “good horsemanship and a positive image of our sport is of critical importance”, now more than ever.

From 1 December, US Equestrian (USEF) rule GR838, which applies to abuse and neglect of a horse on competition grounds, will replace the phrase “cruelty to and abuse of a horse” with “unethical treatment of a horse”. The revised rule applies “anywhere, regardless of whether the unethical treatment is in connection to or occurring at a USEF-licensed or endorsed competition”.

Behaviours that fall under the rule include – but are not limited to – excessive use or misuse of the whip, spur or bit, misuse of any equipment or device including tack, any practice or use of devices or objects to enhance a horse’s performance based on fear or intimidation, and training, riding or competing a horse with raw, bleeding, or irritated skin consistent with excessive, persistent or inappropriate equipment. Penalties include fines, suspension, expulsion or permanent ineligibility.

The amendment was based on USEF member feedback and conversations during the federation’s annual convention, and “more accurately reflects USEF’s role as guardian of both sport and our horses”.

A federation spokesperson said “at USEF, we fully believe that the care and welfare of horses, both inside and outside of the competition arena, must be held to the highest standards and levels of ethical behaviour”.

“Good horsemanship and a positive image of our sport is, now more than ever before, of critical importance to our social licence to continue to operate our sport. It is the duty of each one of us to do our utmost to preserve and safeguard the integrity of our sport,” he said.

“Individuals who engage in unethical treatment of horses — regardless of location — are compromising the integrity of our sport and endangering its viability, sustainability and public perception at a time when all equestrian sport, including USEF-governed breeds and disciplines, is under increasing scrutiny.”

The spokesperson added that “situations such as those that have come to light recently via social media are unacceptable”.

“USEF has heard your concerns and appreciates the courage it takes to report alleged incidents of cruelty to and abuse of our equine partners,” he said.

“We understand and share your frustration that, in many instances, we could not act on incidents that occurred outside of the competition environment.”

Although the rule applies anywhere, the spokesperson said this does not mean USEF will be visiting private properties – and so the federation “continues to rely” on people reporting incidents.

“Once a report is received, USEF will work diligently to interview witnesses with personal knowledge and authenticate any photographs, videos or other physical evidence related to the alleged incident,” the spokesperson said, adding that “this takes time” and that all allegations are taken seriously.

“While we are eager to hold wrongdoers accountable, fairness and the integrity of the process dictate that they have the opportunity to be heard and offer evidence in response.”

The spokesperson added that “the time has come for the USEF community to strengthen our existing leadership on this issue for the betterment of horses and equestrian sport”.

“This also means that each of us must model exemplary behaviour at all times. We believe the revisions to GR838, coupled with the existing process and procedures, protect both our horses and our members,” he said.

