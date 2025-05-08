



Riders have been airing their views after a first look of Eric Winter’s Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course. The general consensus is that it is more flowing than in previous years, a fair test to horses, but that stamina will be a major factor even though conditions are on top of the ground.

Competitors are expecting the signature “big, bold Badminton”, but there a few aspects which are causing certain riders some head-scratching, depending on their partner.

Alice Casburn, riding 17-year-old Topspin here for the fourth time, said: “The good thing about this course is you don’t have to contemplate your route. You either Pony Club kick and growl and get on with it, or you don’t. There’s a lot to jump and it’s big and bold.”

But for Alice, there’s a separate niggle: two ditch combinations (the KBIS Chasm at fence 15abcd, and the LeMieux Eyelash Brushes at 19abc). Topspin had historically had issues with ditches until Alice built several to practise over in her field, which she still jumps on the morning of a competition.

“In an ideal world if you have a horse that’s a bit ditchy, there wouldn’t be two coffins, but I’ve done my building at home,” she said. “I knew there would be a coffin of some sort, so I’ve been to B&Q numerous times, I’ve got my tarpaulin and DIY stuff out. I’ve dotted my ‘Is’ and crossed my ‘Ts’ and now I’ve just got to get it together on the day.”

Several riders believe the most influential combination will be Equidry Huntsman’s Close at fence 26ab, where the direct route is over two substantial corners late on on the course.

Tom McEwen, who holds the overnight lead on Thursday riding JL Dublin: “The track running this way round brings out the endurance factor with such a long pull all the way home. If Huntsman’s Close was earlier we’d all fly through, but being towards the end, [you’re riding] a different type of horse at that stage.”

Alex Hua Tian, who rides Chicko on his first spin round Badminton for nine years, agreed: “The course is big, but very fair. At Huntsman’s Close, that first big corner will be the telling point, especially on horses that are starting to get a bit weary.”

Emily King, lying in second overnight on Thursday aboard Valmy Biats, picked out the Mars Lake at fence 9/10abc, as “pretty huge”.

“That’s one where we’re going to have to get stuck in,” she said. “Within reason it’s in front of you, but you have to get a good jump in, land in balance and be looking where you’re going which, when you’re galloping down to that on Saturday, is a lot to consider.

“But it’s a bold, attacking course which is Valmy all over. I just have to be clever with my ride so that I save enough gallop in the tank for the end.”

Badminton horse trials cross-country course: “Nothing like the stuff we jump normally”

For many riders, it’s the accumulation of massive fences that prove the challenge.

German debutant Jérôme Robiné (Black Ice) said: “Everything is big; the horses have to be brave at nearly every jump – it’s a different kind of sport; nothing like the stuff we do normally”.

Similarly, Tom Rowland – who has two rides in Dreamliner and Quintilius – said it’s “big, big, big – it’s huge from the second fence all the way round”.

The biggest concern is the endurance factor. The optimum time for the 6,650m track is 11min 40sec, which Oliver Townend described as “a very long way”.

Tom Crisp, who brings forward course debutant Dassett Rock Star, added: “You could jump any of these fences on their own, but put them at Badminton with nearly 12 minutes to get round and you’re not sure what you’ve got.”

Gemma Stevens (Jalapeno and Chilli Knight) also emphasised the importance of fitness, saying: “I’m glad I’ve got blood ponies! It is big, but it’s all there in front of you, with no tricks and the distances are fantastic, which makes me happy as a half-showjumper.”

But while riders generally seem positive about the fences themselves, David Doel (Galileo Nieuwmoed) cautioned: “There are a lot of questions, turns and four-stride distances, a lot of changes of balance with ups and downs. Eric is very clever with his tracks and you think it won’t cause too many problems and then it does – you’ve got to keep your wits about you.”

Competitors were unanimous in their appreciation for the efforts on the ground after such a dry spring. The grounds team has been watering since the end of March, and on the evidence of the grassroots competition, the going should be spot-on.

