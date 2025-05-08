Defending champion withdrawn from Badminton in final hour before test





There has been a high-profile withdrawal at Mars Badminton Horse Trials, as the defending champion, Greenacres Special Cavalier (Cav), has been taken off the startlist less than an hour before she was due to enter the dressage arena.

The mare’s rider Caroline Powell posted on Instagram: “We’re devastated to have to withdraw Cav ahead of dressage today. Following her final piece of work before the start of the competition, she’s not feeling quite right and having discussed this with her owners, we’ve taken the difficult decision to save her for another day.

“Naturally we were so excited to be defending our title, but Cav’s welfare is our first priority and we are enormously grateful to everyone who has helped and supported us on our journey to Badminton.”

Hopes were high for Caroline and Chris and Michelle Mann’s 12-year-old Greenacres Special Cavalier, who won on her final run three weeks ago, the CCI4*-S at Ballindenisk. The pair were due to start their defence of the title at 9.07am, the second rider into the arena.

Caroline still has her second ride, High Time, making his Badminton debut. They start at 4.03pm on Friday, 9 May.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you want to watch the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 15 May.

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now