When does your favourite start? Full Badminton Horse Trials dressage times released





The Mars Badminton Horse Trials dressage times for this week’s five-star event (7-11 May) have been released.

The guinea pig, Isabel White with Icarus, will do her test at 8.30am tomorrow – the guinea pig is a rider who is not part of the competition, but performs the test to help the judges warm up and to allow the event to make sure all the systems are working. The role traditionally goes to a younger, up-and-coming rider who will benefit from the experience, as is the case this year.

The first competitor into the arena is Kirsty Chabert with Classic VI, at 9am. The last to go will be Tim Price on Vitali, at 4.17pm on Friday.

The action will be paused briefly for a VE Day Commemoration at noon tomorrow.

