Latest Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals: ‘It’s devastating, but he’ll always come first’





A rider who had flown over from the USA to make her debut at the event is among the latest Mars Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals, ahead of this week’s event (7-11 May).

US rider Jennie Brannigan has had to withdraw FE Lifestyle, saying: “‘Foxy’ was looking super on his travels to Badminton, but had a minor incident in the lorry upon arrival in England. After consulting with my team of vets we have decided it is not in his best interest to compete at Badminton.”

Jennie added: “While this is devastating for our whole team, Foxy will always come first. Sometimes these things with horses happen but sadly timing wasn’t on our side. The last two weeks have been trying but we are looking forward and I feel so thankful to have the best team. [Owners] Tim and Nina Gardner have been rocks through all of this, and I cannot thank them enough.

“Thank you [groom] Isabel Turner for working around the clock to watch over Foxy.”

Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals: ‘He’s not 110%’

Austrian Olympian Lea Siegl will also miss out on a first Badminton run as her ride DSP Fighting Line has suffered a minor injury.

“I’m very sad that Badminton was not meant to be for ‘Fighty’ and I this year, ”she said. “Unfortunately, he picked up a minor injury in the stable at our final training session. He is fit and well but not the 110% that I would want him to be for a five-star like Badminton.

“Fighty owes me nothing and I owe him everything. His welfare is everything and therefore I made the decision to withdraw while there was still time to let someone else have their Badminton dream.”

Other recent Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals include New Zealand’s Samantha Lissington with Ricker Ridge Sooty GNZ and Ireland’s Jennifer Kuehnle with Sammy Davis Junior. Samantha still makes her Badminton debut with Lord Seekonig.

Harry Meade has also confirmed his rides and will start on Superstition and Cavalier Crystal. He has withdrawn last year’s Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L winner Annaghmore Valoner, saying: “Both Superstition and Cavalier Crystal have had a smooth preparation, whilst annoyingly Annaghmore Valoner has missed some fitness work. It’s a big disappointment not to have her there too, but she’s on great form and will be re-routed elsewhere.”

The latest riders to come off the Badminton wait list are Britain’s Tom Bird (Cowling Hot Gossip) and Fiona Kashel (Creevagh Silver De Haar), Brazil’s Rafael Losano (Withington) and France’s Arthur Marx (Church L’Ile).

New Zealand’s Tayla Mason is still on the wait list but will have the chance to compete if anyone withdraws before noon tomorrow (Tuesday, 6 May), after the Badminton team yesterday announced an extension the original cut-off time.

