



The final horse on the Mars Badminton Horse Trials wait list has been accepted to start this week’s five-star competition (7-11 May), following a late withdrawal.

New Zealand’s Tayla Mason, who was last on the wait list, will make her Badminton debut with her own, her mother Sonya, brother Kyle and Sue Rutter’s Centennial, after the withdrawal of Switzerland’s Nadja Minder with Toblerone.

The original published deadline for entries to replace withdrawals from the Badminton Horse Trials wait list was 2pm yesterday (Sunday, 4 May). But yesterday, event director Jane Tuckwell told Tayla she would be accepted if anyone withdrew before noon on Tuesday, 6 May, paving the way for the New Zealand rider to start at the event now that the Swiss pair have had to pull out.

Tayla and Centennial were originally 14th on the wait list, so the rider could justifiably have expected to be given a chance to start at the event when entries were originally published. Between 14 and 43 pairs have been accepted from the wait list since this entries system was brought in in 2008.

But the number of withdrawals has been notably small this year, perhaps because the good weather and conditions this spring have meant riders have been able to give horses the required preparation runs for Badminton.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you want to watch the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 15 May.

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now