



Olympic medallist Tina Cook has given exclusive insight into the 2025 Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course, for Horse & Hound’s preview ahead of this year’s event (8 to 11 May).

Tina, who has finished in the top-10 at Badminton on multiple occasions, rates and reviews all 32 numbered fences in this week’s magazine, which will be available from Thursday 1 May.

Eric Winter’s CCI5* track runs clockwise this year. The Agria Corners (fences six and seven) are one of the key early questions on the course and are swiftly followed by the Mars Lake.

“It’s the cumulative effect of the questions Eric has set that make this course testing, rather than individual fences that stand out for their difficulty. There’s plenty out there, and it’ll be great fun to watch,” says Tina.

Watch Tina walk three fences on the 2025 Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course

Mars Lake (10abc)

The direct route is over a rolltop, followed by a punchy one stride to a second rolltop, landing in the lake. From here, there are four strides to an arrowhead brush in the water, followed by another four strides to a second arrowhead brush up a slope on dry land (pictured before the brushes’ final cut). There is a very long alternative at this fence, where riders jump a rolltop, loop around the edge of the lake on dry land, followed by another rolltop heading in the opposite direction to the direct route. Competitors then jump an arrowhead brush in the water and loop back on themselves to another arrowhead brush on dry land.

“This is a real Badminton fence,” says Tina.

Tina walks the direct route at the Mars Lake in the video below

Mars Equestrian Sustainability Bay (14ab)

Competitors have a choice of a left- or right-handed route at this fence. They will jump one of two hedges at 14a, followed by a curving line to a brush hedge in the water – which can be jumped from either direction.

Tina walks the route from the right-handed hedge at this fence and also highlights the alternative option

Equidry Huntsman’s Close (25ab)

The direct route is a double of wide, open corners on five strides. Competitors have a choice of lines through the trees to the first one of these. There is also a long route at this fence, which features an oxer then a loop through the woodland to a corner.

“As a rider, you will know how much petrol you have left in the tank,” says Tina.

Watch Tina walk the direct route and point out the longer option

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

