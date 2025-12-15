You shall go to Badminton! British Eventing opens up more spots for grassroots championships





More grassroots eventers will have the chance to ride on Badminton’s hallowed turf in 2026.

Qualification has been extended for the 2026 British Eventing LeMieux BE90 & BE100 Grassroots Championships – and riders are urged to check if they have now made the cut.

“We’re delighted to broaden the qualification pathway,” said British Eventing (BE) chief executive Rosie Williams.

“[This opens] the door for even more combinations wishing to experience the thrill and excitement of the British Eventing LeMieux BE90 & BE100 Grassroots championships at the iconic venue of Badminton.

“A lifelong ambition for many, these championships are the pinnacle for many grassroots riders, and we can’t wait to see the event come to life in 2026.”

The qualification criteria are now as follows:

British Eventing LeMieux BE90 Grassroots Championships

Top 12% BE90 Regional Championships

Top 20% of BE90 Scottish Championships

Top 12% BE903DE 2025

Eligible combinations from the top 10 of the BE90 opposition beaten percentage (OBP) league, who have not already qualified.

British Eventing LeMieux BE100 Grassroots Championships

Top 30% BE100 Regional Championships

Top 20% of BE100 Scottish Championships

Top 20% BE1003DE 2025

Eligible combinations from the top 10 of BE100 OBP League, who have not already qualified

Riders can check if they have qualified at www.eventingcheck.co.uk and view the OBP leagues on the BE stats centre at https://bestats.equiratings.com/

