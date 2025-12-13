‘Loved by everyone’: police horse who stood firm under fire and won national bravery award retires to live with his vet





A police horse who stood firm in the face of fire, won a national award for bravery – and was “loved by everyone” – is enjoying a well-earned retirement with the vet who looked after him during his service.

PH Hexam, from the Greater Manchester Police mounted branch, has retired aged 17 into the care of Simon Constable, of Simon Constable’s Equine Vets. Hexam will live with Simon’s Arabs and ponies, and enjoy hacking and time in the field.

“I’ve got two young girls, seven and four, and needed a safe horse to hack with them – and I couldn’t ask for better,” Mr Constable told H&H.

“I’ve hacked him out already; he’s brilliant, he’s loving it, and I love it. If only they could talk, and tell you what they’ve experienced.”

Hexam joined the mounted branch as a four-year-old, and sergeant Kerry Dawson knew him from the start.

“He loved his food and treats!” she told H&H. “He was a confidence giver. He was a sergeant’s horse because he was so reliable. He would introduce new mounted officers to their role, and accompany new horses in training because of how confident he was.

“He was cheeky, he loved being turned out, and he was one of the grooms’ favourites to ride. But personally, for me and Laura, the other sergeant, he was always the one you’d choose for any big event because he was so reliable.”

Sergeant Dawson said Hexam was always confident, even when confronted with scenes such as the disorder at a Manchester United-Liverpool football match at Old Trafford in 2016. At the time, mounted officer Cara Charlesworth described the “chaos” as smoke bombs and fireworks were hurled at the police and horses – but Hexam and his colleagues Tangle and Captain stood firm. The three horses were named public service animals of the year at the Animal Hero Awards that year.

“It was a an extremely high level of disorder, with bangers and firecrackers and things being thrown, and the horses went into that, and pushed them all back to prevent disorder between home and away fans,” Sergeant Dawson said.

“Hexam was very very trusting of his rider, and because of that, he would have the confidence to do what the rider would ask of him, which is to protect the public and look after us as well. You knew you were safe when you when you were riding him.”

The mounted unit also won the GMP star award that year, for the same incident, and Hexam was also invited to Horse of the Year Show in recognition.

“It was lovely,” Sergeant Dawson said.

Hexam was also on duty during the riots in Bolton last year, helped other forces in times of need and led the team bus in homecoming parades for large football clubs, such as Manchester City’s winning the treble last year. Ceremonial occasions, concerts and football matches were all part of a day’s work.

But age was creeping up, and the mounted branch decided Hexam’s 13 years’ service would come to an end.

“They deserve a good retirement, so that was the decision,” Sergeant Dawson said. “I think the list would have been endless of people watching him, but Simon can deal with his issues, he knows him, he’s treated him and he’s nearby as well. So we can always go and see him, which is nice.

“He was loved by everyone. We will greatly miss him; everyone here, but we’re just happy he’s having a good retirement, which he deserves.”

Mr Constable added: “We couldn’t ask for better, and hopefully he couldn’t ask for better than with us.”

