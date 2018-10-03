One Day Only* Save +50% on Horse & Hound subscriptions

For one day only, you can grab a subscription to Horse & Hound magazine for less than half price. This special one-day deal is running on Wednesday 3 October only, so act now to ensure you don’t miss out.

Subscribe to Horse & Hound from just £18.99 and save 51% >>



As well as enjoying your magazine delivered to your door every week, as a subscriber to Horse & Hound you can enjoy exclusive subscriber rewards as part of your subscription. This includes free access to the H&H VIP content on HorseandHound.co.uk.

And there is no risk, because if you change your mind you can choose to transfer your subscription to a different magazine published by TI Media, including Country Life, The Field, Marie Claire, Woman & Home and many more, or get a refund on the remaining amount.

This offer is also available as a gift subscription, so if you know someone who would love to receive Horse & Hound every week as a gift, then you can purchase this special subscription on their behalf.

Sarah Jenkins, Editor-in-Chief of Horse & Hound, says: “Since 1884, Horse & Hound has been a trusted source of news reporting and entertainment, making it essential to equestrians’ lives in the UK and around the globe. With unrivalled coverage of events from grassroots to five-star level, reported by award-winning journalists, plus the latest news and vet research – all enhanced by access to the best experts in the world – we really do have something for everyone.”

Comments from current Horse & Hound subscribers on independent review site feefo include:

“All the up to date equestrian news & very interesting & informative articles. I can’t do without my weekly fix!” “Have wanted to subscribe for a while so this offer was a no brainer.” “Magazine very good and always very informative.”

So whether you are looking to treat yourself, or a friend or family member, don’t miss out on this one-day special offer.

Subscribe to Horse & Hound from just £18.99 and save 51% >>

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.