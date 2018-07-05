The great and the good of the equestrian world flocked to Ascot racecourse last night (Thursday 2 November) for the second annual Horse & Hound Awards, where we celebrated the best of equestrianism in a glittering, star-studded ceremony.

Guest speaker Mark Todd entertained the audience with his reminiscences of eventing days gone by, while Lizzie Greenwood Hughes was our charming host for the evening.

As last year, the H&H Award winners were all nominated and voted for by you, our readers, with the exception of the Horse & Hound lifetime achievement award, which was awarded to the late 11th Duke of Beaufort and collected on his behalf by his widow Miranda, Duchess of Beaufort, and the Horse & Hound inspiration award, which was presented to former advanced eventer turned para dressage triple gold medallist Julie Payne.