Horse & Hound Awards 2017
The great and the good of the equestrian world flocked to Ascot racecourse last night (Thursday 2 November) for the second annual Horse & Hound Awards, where we celebrated the best of equestrianism in a glittering, star-studded ceremony.
Guest speaker Mark Todd entertained the audience with his reminiscences of eventing days gone by, while Lizzie Greenwood Hughes was our charming host for the evening.
As last year, the H&H Award winners were all nominated and voted for by you, our readers, with the exception of the Horse & Hound lifetime achievement award, which was awarded to the late 11th Duke of Beaufort and collected on his behalf by his widow Miranda, Duchess of Beaufort, and the Horse & Hound inspiration award, which was presented to former advanced eventer turned para dressage triple gold medallist Julie Payne.
Click on the awards below for the award winners, plus those who made the short-list. It was fabulous to have them join us to celebrate their achievements during 2017.
Appreciating the singular difference this skilled veterinary professional has made to a horse or horse’s lives — in sport and/or leisure. View the winner and those on the shortlist.
Acknowledging the difference the knowledge and effort of a unique farrier has made to an equine or equines’ performance or wellbeing. View the winner and those on the shortlist.
Honouring the dedication, skill, sheer effort and love of equines this individual exerts to ensure the best care of their charges day and night. View the winner and those on the shortlist.
Recognising the sacrifice made by this volunteer to enable countless others to enjoy their sport or profession week in, week out. View the winner and those on the shortlist.
Celebrating up-and-coming talent in the horse world. Nominees must be under 25 years old on the day of the H&H Awards (2 November). View the winner and those on the shortlist.
Celebrating the life and work of the individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is little rivalled and worthy of sincerest praise. The winner of this award was selected by the H&H panel from the public nominees received.
Celebrating the organisation that brings riders together and best supports them in achieving their goals — changing riders’ experiences for the better. View the winner and those on the shortlist.
Acknowledging the rider who does not make their living from riding, training or competing horses, yet dedicates themselves entirely to their passion. View the winner and those on the shortlist.
Honouring the greatest rider of our age, who is a hero and inspiration to the rest, and whose ability is a blessing for both their horses and our sport. View the winner and those on the shortlist.
Celebrating our equestrian hero of today, the horse or pony who is at the top of his or her game and is pure joy to watch in the flesh and on our screens. View the winner and those on the shortlist.
Appreciating the single moment in equestrian sport that has most vehemently captured our imaginations — wowing, astounding or delighting us. View the winner and those on the shortlist.
Honouring someone in the horse world who has inspired others to great deeds through their life, work or achievements. The winner of this award was selected by the H&H panel from the public nominees received.