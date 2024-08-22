



The Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award winner is selected by a panel to celebrate the life and work of the individual whose contribution to the equestrian world is unparalleled and worthy of highest praise.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 22 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on 19 September, and can be submitted via the link below. Although the winner of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award will be decided by a Horse & Hound panel, nominations are open to the public.

Nominate an individual for the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award

Previous worthy winners of this award include:

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2024

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for a ninth year in a row, in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which will be decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2024 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year we will be returning to Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, can look forward to a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 27 November. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com