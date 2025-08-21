



The Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award winner is selected by a panel to celebrate the life and work of the individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is unparalleled and worthy of sincerest praise.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 21 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday 23 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate an individual for the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award

Previous Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award winners

Previous worthy winners of this award include:

2024: William Fox-Pitt

2023: The late Queen’s former stud manager Terry Pendry

2022: David Broome

2021: showing supremo Allister Hood

2020: Lucinda Green

2019: Bob Ellis

2018: Cptn Mark Phillips

2017: the late 11th Duke of Beaufort

2016: Nick Skelton

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2025

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 10th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2025 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The ceremony will take place at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including stars of this summer’s European Championships, will enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 26 November.