The Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award winner is selected by a panel to celebrate the life and work of the individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is unparalleled and worthy of sincerest praise.
Nominations for this award open on Thursday 21 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday 23 September, and can be submitted via the link below.
Nominate an individual for the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award
Previous Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award winners
Previous worthy winners of this award include:
2024: William Fox-Pitt
2023: The late Queen’s former stud manager Terry Pendry
2022: David Broome
2021: showing supremo Allister Hood
2020: Lucinda Green
2019: Bob Ellis
2018: Cptn Mark Phillips
2017: the late 11th Duke of Beaufort
2016: Nick Skelton
About the Horse & Hound Awards 2025
The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 10th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.
As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2025 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.
The ceremony will take place at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including stars of this summer’s European Championships, will enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 26 November.