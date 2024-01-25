Why am I seeing pop-up messages from Horse & Hound and how can I turn them off?





If you want to keep up to date with the latest equestrian news as it happens, then Horse & Hound’s website notifications service is here to help. You simply say yes to the “allow notifications from HorseandHound.co.uk” message when it appears on your computer or mobile device and you’ll start receiving occasional messages from us about the biggest equestrian stories of the day.

These little messages will pop up in the corner of your screen each time they are sent. If you want to read the story, simply click on the message and you will be taken directly to the article. Or if not, just click the cross and the message will disappear. Over time we will tailor the messages we send to you to make them as relevant to your specific interests as possible.

And if at any time you decide you no longer want to receive these updates, you can opt out by following the instructions below, which explain how to disable notifications in Google Chrome and Safari.

How to turn off web notifications in Google Chrome

Open Chrome

Select Settings

Navigate to Privacy

Scroll to Notifications

Select which websites you want notifications from

If you’re using Chrome, you may be getting notifications from Horse & Hound across your phone or other devices too. Since Chrome is connected to your Google account, if you make this change on one device, it should apply to all Chrome apps on your other devices.

What if you want to be sent notifications again?

If you’ve blocked notifications for Horse & Hound and you want to re-enable them, first head back to Horseandhound.co.uk. If you’re asked if you want to subscribe to notifications, select “Allow” to resume them. If you don’t get shown the message asking you if you’d like to receive notification, click on the padlock logo to the left the URL bar. This should give you a drop-down menu that has options for “Ask (default)”, “Allow” or “Block” and you can choose accordingly.

How to turn off notifications in Safari on Mac

If you’re using Safari on a Mac, adjusting your notifications is a bit different. You’ll need to open Safari preferences on a Mac, then find the option that says “Websites” along the top of the screen. Click on “Websites” and in the list on the left side you’ll see an option marked “Notifications”. Any sites you may be signed up to for notifications will be shown here. You can select either “Allow” or “Deny” in a drop-down menu on the right side to change notifications settings for each of those sites. Select “Deny” to stop notifications on your Safari device.

We hope that helps you to control your website notifications from Horse & Hound and that you will enjoy being part of this free service.