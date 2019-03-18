Trending:

H&H’s guide to major equestrian events 2019

Start planning your year with dates for the major equestrian events being held during 2019
Carol Phillips

The UK equestrian calendar is packed with major equestrian events throughout the year, so here is Horse & Hound’s quick guide to the ones you don’t want to miss.

Major equestrian events 2019

Event name Date Sport Location
Cheltenham Festival 12-15 March National Hunt racing Cheltenham, Glos
Winter Dressage Championships 3-7 April Dressage Hartpury, Glos
Grand National Meeting 4-6 April National Hunt racing Liverpool
Blue Chip Championships 10-14 April Showjumping Hartpury, Glos
Badminton Horse Trials 1-5 May Eventing Glos
1,000 and 2,000 Guineas 4-5 May Flat racing Newmarket
Royal Windsor Horse Show 8-12 May Showing/SJ/Dressage/Endurance/Driving Windsor, Berks
Chatsworth Horse Trials 10-12 May Eventing Derbyshire
Houghton International Horse Trials 23-26 May Eventing Norfolk
The Derby Meeting [Epsom] 31 May-1 June Flat racing Epsom, Surrey
Bramham Horse Trials 6-9 June Eventing West Yorkshire
Bolesworth CSI**** 12-16 June Showjumping Chester, Cheshire
Royal Ascot 18-22 June Flat racing Berkshire
Hickstead Derby Meeting 20-23 June Showjumping Hickstead, West Sussex
Barbury Horse Trials 4-7 July Eventing Wiltshire
Royal International Horse Show 23–28 July Showing/Showjumping Hickstead, West Sussex
London Global Champions Tour 2-4 Aug Showjumping Royal Hospital Chelsea, London
Festival of British Eventing 2-4 Aug Eventing Gatcombe, Glos
British Showjumping National Championships 6-11 Aug Showjumping Stoneleigh, Warks
Jumping, Dressage and Para Dressage Europeans 19-25 Aug Showjumping/dressage/para dressage Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Scope SJ Festival late Aug TBC Showjumping South View Arena, Cheshire
European Eventing Championships 28 Aug-1 Sept Eventing Luhmühlen, Germany
Burghley Horse Trials 5-8 Sept Eventing Stamford, Lincs
National Dressage Championships 12-15 Sept Dressage Stoneleigh, Warks
Blenheim Horse Trials 19-22 Sept Eventing Woodstock, Oxon
National Driving Championships 29 Aug-1 Sept Carriage driving Bywell Hall, Northumberland
Red Dragon Festival of Endurance 28-30 Sept Endurance Wales
British Reining Championships TBC Reining TBC
HOYS 2-6 Oct Showjumping/showing/dressage Birmingham NEC
British Vaulting Championships 12-13 Oct Vaulting Bishop Burton Equestrian Centre, Beverley
Olympia 16-22 Dec Dressage/showjumping/showing Olympia, London
King George VI Steeple Chase 26 Dec National Hunt racing Kempton

