H&H’s guide to major equestrian events 2019

The UK equestrian calendar is packed with major equestrian events throughout the year, so here is Horse & Hound’s quick guide to the ones you don’t want to miss.
Major equestrian events 2019
|Event name
|Date
|Sport
|Location
|Cheltenham Festival
|12-15 March
|National Hunt racing
|Cheltenham, Glos
|Winter Dressage Championships
|3-7 April
|Dressage
|Hartpury, Glos
|Grand National Meeting
|4-6 April
|National Hunt racing
|Liverpool
|Blue Chip Championships
|10-14 April
|Showjumping
|Hartpury, Glos
|Badminton Horse Trials
|1-5 May
|Eventing
|Glos
|1,000 and 2,000 Guineas
|4-5 May
|Flat racing
|Newmarket
|Royal Windsor Horse Show
|8-12 May
|Showing/SJ/Dressage/Endurance/Driving
|Windsor, Berks
|Chatsworth Horse Trials
|10-12 May
|Eventing
|Derbyshire
|Houghton International Horse Trials
|23-26 May
|Eventing
|Norfolk
|The Derby Meeting [Epsom]
|31 May-1 June
|Flat racing
|Epsom, Surrey
|Bramham Horse Trials
|6-9 June
|Eventing
|West Yorkshire
|Bolesworth CSI****
|12-16 June
|Showjumping
|Chester, Cheshire
|Royal Ascot
|18-22 June
|Flat racing
|Berkshire
|Hickstead Derby Meeting
|20-23 June
|Showjumping
|Hickstead, West Sussex
|Barbury Horse Trials
|4-7 July
|Eventing
|Wiltshire
|Royal International Horse Show
|23–28 July
|Showing/Showjumping
|Hickstead, West Sussex
|London Global Champions Tour
|2-4 Aug
|Showjumping
|Royal Hospital Chelsea, London
|Festival of British Eventing
|2-4 Aug
|Eventing
|Gatcombe, Glos
|British Showjumping National Championships
|6-11 Aug
|Showjumping
|Stoneleigh, Warks
|Jumping, Dressage and Para Dressage Europeans
|19-25 Aug
|Showjumping/dressage/para dressage
|Rotterdam, the Netherlands
|Scope SJ Festival
|late Aug TBC
|Showjumping
|South View Arena, Cheshire
|European Eventing Championships
|28 Aug-1 Sept
|Eventing
|Luhmühlen, Germany
|Burghley Horse Trials
|5-8 Sept
|Eventing
|Stamford, Lincs
|National Dressage Championships
|12-15 Sept
|Dressage
|Stoneleigh, Warks
|Blenheim Horse Trials
|19-22 Sept
|Eventing
|Woodstock, Oxon
|National Driving Championships
|29 Aug-1 Sept
|Carriage driving
|Bywell Hall, Northumberland
|Red Dragon Festival of Endurance
|28-30 Sept
|Endurance
|Wales
|British Reining Championships
|TBC
|Reining
|TBC
|HOYS
|2-6 Oct
|Showjumping/showing/dressage
|Birmingham NEC
|British Vaulting Championships
|12-13 Oct
|Vaulting
|Bishop Burton Equestrian Centre, Beverley
|Olympia
|16-22 Dec
|Dressage/showjumping/showing
|Olympia, London
|King George VI Steeple Chase
|26 Dec
|National Hunt racing
|Kempton
