



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney has partnered with LeMieux to launch a new equestrian collection, uniting the world of luxury fashion with technical performance wear.

The new collection is vegan and responsibly made, showcasing sustainability in a modern, cruelty-free approach to equestrian wear. Every piece in the collection has been guided by Stella McCartney’s personal connection to horses and her long standing commitment to sustainable design, combined with the technical knowledge of LeMieux.

The fashion designer explained this collection has been created with the same integrity and attention to detail that she brings to every part of her brand.

“Horses have been part of my story since before I was born, and they still bring me joy every single day,” said Ms McCartney. “Working with LeMieux felt completely natural – a way to unite my love of riding with my commitment to conscious, innovative design.”

The collection is designed in two timeless tones – navy and lipstick red. It includes a base layer that was inspired by Stella’s Miracle Dress, shaped with flattering lines that contour the body and elevate technical wear. The pull-on breeches are high-waisted and sculpting, and are packed full of practical and technical features. For horses, there is a a crocheted fly hood and saddle pad made with recycled fabric.

LeMieux CEO Dan Mahoney explained that working with Stella McCartney on this collection represents a new chapter for LeMieux.

“We’ve worked hand in hand to create something that’s deeply authentic to the riding community,” said Mr Mahoney. “It’s a collection that honours horses, nature, and the people who ride with purpose.”

View the full collection at lemieux.com

LeMieux and Stella McCartney collection

Base layer

RRP: £79.95

Crafted from moisture-wicking UV50+ recycled nylon, the piece features four-way stretch for ease of movement, breathable mesh paneling and sleeves with ribbed cuffs. Also available in Young Rider sizes.

Pull-on breeches

RRP: £79.95

Designed for both comfort and performance, with mesh side panels, a subtle silicone knee grip for stability and practical phone pockets. Also available in Young Rider sizes.

Fly hood

RRP: £49.95

Crocheted in organic cotton, ensuring a close, low-profile fit under the bridle. Ears in four-way stretch elastane and bound edges with soft ribbed cord piping.

Saddlepad

RRP: £99.95

Available in dressage or classic jump square, this pad is made recycled fabric with an exclusive ‘S-wave’ quilt. It has a natural bamboo and viscose-blend lining, and a vegan leather girth protection area with a dual-branded embroidered strap.

View the whole collection at lemieux.com

You may also be interested in…