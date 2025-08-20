{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
They’re here! LeMieux’s new colours for Autumn Winter 2025 go on sale

    • Lemieux’s latest batch of autumn winter colours have been officially revealed and released today (20 August 2025). The collection is called “We Ride Together”, and has been designed to reflect one of LeMieux’s company values, which is whether you’re riding competitively, for fun, or simply just enjoy being a part of the lifestyle, there’s a place for you.

    The collection introduces six new seasonal colours – rosemary, lilac, cranberry, juniper, navyy and damson. These new AW25 LeMieux colours should pair well with items from past and future seasons, which embraces the new mixy-matchy vibe introduced last year.

    This collection is functional but cozy, including warm and textural fabrics. Building on the use of teddy, borg and flocking, there is a modern take on a very tactile feel, mixing fabrics together in a garment.

    LeMieux AW25 Rosemary

    Sarah Gibson, head of design at LeMieux explained that AW25 is all about community, care and considered design.

    “This season we’ve brought warmth and texture into the spotlight, creating pieces that feel as good as they perform,” she said. “From cosy tactile fabrics to vibrant, feel-good accents to combat the winter blues, every element has been designed with purpose, to provide comfort and protection.

    “As always we’ve got an incredibly exciting product line-up to take us through the season, stay tuned, there’s a lot to come.”

    The first product drop of this new LeMieux collection is available today, with further pieces becoming available in September.

    View the collection at lemieux.com

    New AW25 LeMieux colours

    Rosemary

    LeMieux AW25 Rosemary

    Lilac

    LeMieux AW25 Lilac

    Cranberry

    LeMieux AW25 Cranberry

    Juniper

    LeMieux AW25 Juniper

    Navy

    LeMieux AW25 Navy/cranberry

    Damson

    LeMieux AW25 Damson

    Items in the new AW25 LeMieux collection

    Here are a few pieces from the launch that have caught my eye.

    For me…

    Brooke waterproof hybrid jacket

    LeMieux AW25 Brooke jacket

    I tested this jacket last winter and rated it 10/10 –read the full LeMieux Brooke jacket review here. I loved this versatile 3-in-1 coat – it quickly became my go-to jacket for on and off the yard and now it’s available in this stunning Rosemary colour.

    For my horse…

    Loire classic dressage square (juniper)

    LeMieux AW25 Loire Juniper

    You can never have too many saddlepads, right? I love the fit and durability of the Loire pads and they come with a couple of subtle design updates. This will be a fab addition to my ever-growing collection.

    For my son…

    Mini Romi hoodie

    LeMieux AW25 Mini Romi Hoodie

    This over-the-head hoodie features a cute pony design with playful textured details.

    View more of the collection at lemieux.com

