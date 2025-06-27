



Just when you thought LeMieux, the equestrian brand best known for its matchy-matchy sets, couldn’t possibly add anything else to their massive collection – you were mistaken.

This morning (27 June) LeMieux launched its first-ever leather riding boots. Developed over two years, these new boots are designed for all-day comfort. LeMieux said the boots blend “timeless equestrian elegance with cutting-edge comfort and performance”. This addition expands LeMieux’s existing footwear range.

New LeMieux field riding boot

The first item in the new range is the LeMieux field riding boot. These premium leather riding boots are designed for all disciplines and levels of riding at home or in competition. They are leather-lined, have an elegant silhouette and an all-weather grip that provides added support in the saddle. They also feature elastic calf gussets, a YKK zip and an ergonomic footbed.

Sarah Gibson, head of product design at LeMieux, explained that the brand has drawn design inspiration from riders.

“Every detail – from the contoured ergonomic footbed to the seamless elasticated front ankle lacing – has been crafted to support riders, at every level, through every stride,” said Sarah.

I had an exclusive preview of these boots earlier this year, and can confirm they are incredibly stylish. They incorporate advanced technology for foot comfort, and the design team has prioritised support and ease of wear. The boots have a soft construction that allows them to fit snugly and flex with the rider from day one.

The LeMieux field riding boots are currently available in black, in sizes UK 4–9, with a slim, regular or full calf. They will be released in brown next summer.



LeMieux Junior field riding boot

Young riders can also enjoy these boots – they are available in black, in sizes UK 1–5, with a regular calf width. Featuring the same great design as the field riding boots, but with a mesh lining, these boots are perfect for young riders who are frequently on and off their ponies, providing all-day comfort to help them perform at their best.



LeMieux zip paddock boot

LeMieux also offers a shorter option with their zipped paddock boots for both adults and children. These stylish leather boots feature a practical front zip and elastic side gussets for easy foot entry and exit, all finished with subtle LeMieux branding.

The paddock boots are available in sizes UK 3–9, in black or brown.



LeMieux Junior zip paddock boot

The LeMieux Junior zip paddock boots are available in sizes UK 1–5, in black or brown.



All the new LeMieux leather riding boots are be available at lemieux.com



