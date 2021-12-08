Best riding boots for every occassion





Are you here in search of the best riding boots? If so, you’re in luck! Whether you’re a new rider looking for your first pair or you’re looking to replace an old trusty pair you’ve had for years, finding the right pair of boots for you is really important. They keep your feet comfortable and protected, but also allow you to feel the horse you’re riding.

When you’re selecting your new pair of riding boots, you need to consider what you’re looking for – for example, long vs short riding boots. If you already have a particular style in mind, check out our guides to each type of boot, otherwise scroll down for our pick of the best riding boots.

Here’s our selection of the best riding boots, from short boots to pair with half chaps to long boots you’ll want to keep for best…

Ariat Palisade: Best long riding boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: 3–8.5, with five calf widths and three height options | RRP: £290 |

This fresh take on the traditional field boot offers a sleek, ultra-contoured fit through the ankle. It features athletic design details and technically advanced support and comfort inside and out. It has a Duratread outsole and utilises Ariat’s 4LR (4-Layer Rebound) technology for everyday comfort. The boots have a full leather lining and moisture-wicking sock liner, as well as a full-length elasticised panel and zip.

In the UK? View now at ariat.com or naylors.com

Check out our complete guide to the best long riding boots.

Tredstep Medici II paddock boots: Best short riding boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: EU 37–45 | RRP: From £149 | Review: 10/10 |

This European-style short boots from Tredstep have a specialised insole that combines the ability to mould to the shape of the foot with 3D arch support and a durable shock-absorbing heel. They are available in a range of styles – front zip, laced with rear zip or double front zip.

These Tredstep boots scored 10/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

In the UK? View now at equus.com

In the US? View now at bigdweb.com

Check out our complete guide to the best short riding boots.

Hy Waterford boots: Best winter riding boots

Colours: Brown | Sizes: EU 36–41 | RRP: £99.99 | Review: 9/10 |

These practical and robust boots from Hy are described as stylish, lightweight and comfortable to wear. Made of a water-repellent oiled leather, they will keep you dry in all weathers and the technical lining will allow your feet to breathe. A full-length YKK zip at the rear of the boot ensures the boots are quick and easy to remove, while integrated stretch panels on the back of the calf for comfort and freedom of movement whilst riding. The PU sole is stitched for double strength and features anti-skid grip, which is ideal on an icy morning.

These Hy Equestrian boots scored 9/10 and were awarded H&H Approved status when we put them to the test – read the full review.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Check out our complete guide to the best winter riding boots.

Ariat Bromont Pro Tall H2O Insulated: Best winter competition boots

Colours: Black or waxed chocolate | Sizes: UK 3–8.5 | RRP: £325 | Review: 10/10 |

These boots are made with a durable, waterproof, full-grain leather, have a suede inner leg panel and a waterproof membrane construction. To keep you warm in the winter months, the boots are made with Primaloft insulation, which uses fibres made with recycled materials to make a thermally efficient insulation. They feature an elegant plaid lining, elasticised panel on the lateral side, elastic gusset on the inside knee and a full length YKK rear zip for added elegance and ease. The Duratread outsole has updated traction zones that are designed for maximum wear resistance, while the inner sole incorporates technology that supports and cushions your foot to promote good posture and reduce fatigue.

These Ariat boots scored 10/10 and were awarded H&H Approved status as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

In the UK? View now at ariat.com, naylors.com or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at ariat.com

Check out our complete guide to the best winter riding boots.

Tredstep Medici Tall field boots: Best competition riding boots

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Black | Sizes: 3–11, with nine calf width and three height options | RRP: £349 |

These stylish yet functional Tredstep boots are described as offering unmatched rider comfort. Their curve patterns enhance and complement the shape of your leg, providing a close contact. Also available as a dress boot. The short version of these boots scored 10/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

In the UK? View now at elandlodge.com or rideawaystore.com

Check out our complete guide to the best long leather riding boots.

Brogini Modena riding boots: Best riding boots for wide calves

Colours: Black | Sizes: EU 36–43, in wide or extra wide | RRP: £67.50 |

These riding boots are made from an easy-care and durable synthetic leather, which makes them suitable for vegans. They are available in two calf widths – wide or extra-wide – and are a great option if you’re on a budget.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, naylors.com, amazon.co.uk, sportsdirect.com, millets.co.uk or gooutdoors.co.uk

Check out our complete guide to the best boots for wide calves.

Hy Sorrento field boots: Best budget long riding boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: 37–41 | RRP: £99.99 |

Fitted with lace fronts for the classic field boot look, these Hy boots also benefit from an elasticated back panel that allows for a streamlined fit and added comfort. The boot sits close to your skin to allow precise, measured movement. The heel incorporates two rubber spur studs for optional use, and the boot is finished with a press button spur guard to the bottom of the boot. Fully lined for added comfort and sitting on an anti-skid sole, this secure, well-fitting boot is a suitable choice for competing or everyday schooling.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Check out our complete guide to the best long leather riding boots.

Dublin River boots III: Best country boots for riding

Fit: Unisex | Colours: Dark brown, chocolate, black, dark brown/green or charcoal/navy | Sizes: UK 3–11, with three calf width options | RRP: £149.99 | Review: 7/10

These boots from Dublin have a waterproof lining to keep your feet and ankles dry and a breathable nylon lining that makes them suitable for all year round. Like other Dublin boots, they include the RCS (rider comfort system) memory footbed that has a memory foam cushion layer, a padded shock-absorbing heel and arch support for the ultimate comfort. They also have a tough rubber sole and elasticated top gusset for a great fit.

These Dublin boots scored 7/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full ‘first look’ review.

View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com or amazon.co.uk

Check out our complete guide to the best country boots.

