Find your ideal fit with these riding boots for wide calves

Finding riding boots for wide calves can be tricky – especially if you’re also looking for long riding boots that are either smaller in the foot or not of regular length. Of course, short boots and half chaps or gaiters are an option in many cases – half chaps often have a larger range of wider fits, which are not limited by the size of your foot – but sometimes a pair of well-fitting long riding boots are exactly what you want.

Always check the size guides when choosing between different pairs of boots – each brand will have slightly different measures for regular, wide and extra-wide, and while your size might not be catered for by one, it may be by another. It’s also important to know that boots should feel tight when you first buy them as they’ll soften and drop with wear – it’s not unusual to need help from a friend or shop assistant to get you into a new pair.

Trade stands at big shows, such as Badminton Horse Trials, are a great place to shop for boots with a wider calf – there will be a wide selection to choose from in one place, and the stand holders will be able to help you put them on. If you still have no luck finding long riding boots for wide calves, your next option is to try made to measure boots.

Here’s a selection of specifically made riding boots for wider calves and boots that are available with wide fittings…

Brogini Modena riding boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: EU 36–43, in wide or extra wide | RRP: £67.50 |

These riding boots are made from an easy-care and durable synthetic leather, which makes them suitable for vegans. They are available in two calf widths – wide or extra-wide – and are a great option if you’re on a budget.

View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, naylors.com, amazon.co.uk, sportsdirect.com, millets.co.uk or gooutdoors.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Tuscan field boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: EU 36–41 | RRP: £104.99 |

Available only in a wide fitting, these boots from Hy are made with a specialised combination of real and synthetic leather to offer a supple and comfortable boot from the offset. The synthetic stretch leather closely hugs the contours of the calf with no restriction, allowing precise and controlled leg movements. These boots feature a breathable lining, hygienic insole, anti-skid sole, spur guard and full-length YKK zip.

View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Rhinegold Luxus long leather riding boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK 3–11, in four calf widths or UK 3–8 in a further wider width | RRP: £119.50 |

Catering to a wide range of sizes, these boots are available in four calf widths as standard, but they are also available in extra-short (with four calf widths) and extra-wide in sizes 3–8. They feature a wider, smooth-feel zip pull and two pleated, elasticated leather sections at the back of the boot for a comfortable fit. With spur guards and a sure grip sole these boots are practical as well as smart.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Tredstep Donatello SQ II tall boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK 3–11, with 10 calf width and three height options | RRP: £279

These unisex field boots are available with 10 width fittings to make sure you can find the best fit. This boot is the latest generation of the Donatello and focuses on rider comfort and movement. View now at elandlodge.com, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Mark Todd long leather boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: 37–45, with three calf width and two height options | RRP: From £149.99

These Mark Todd boots are available in five different fittings to cater for a range of leg shapes. Made of quality leather with a soft synthetic lining, which makes them comfortable and easy to wear straight away, these boots have rubber injected soles, a full-length rear zip at the back and elastic fastening tab at the top. Also available as dress boots without laces.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Tuffa Broadland riding boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK 3–12, in three calf widths | RRP: £209.99 |

Specifically designed for the wider leg but also suitable for the shorter, these unisex boots feature an elastic panel at the rear that creates a neat and flattering look. The sole is suitable for riding as well as wearing on the yard, while the zip is placed on the side of the boot to make it easier to take them on and off and reduces the strain which zips are under when placed at the rear.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Toggi Canyon boots

Colours: Black or chocolate | Sizes: EU 36–43, in standard or wide | RRP: £168 |

Depending on what type of riding you’re doing, this country boot might be suitable as it’s available in a wide leg fit.

View now at amazon.co.uk, gooutdoors.co.uk, millets.co.uk or blacks.co.uk