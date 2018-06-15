The best country boots need to be comfortable, ideally waterproof (or at least water resistant), have a robust sole with a good grip and be stylish in appearance. If they are designed so they can safely be worn in the saddle for a quick hack, then that’s an added bonus for any equestrian, although that won’t be their primary use. They do need to remain comfortable when being worn for many hours in a row, and should be robust enough to cope with the regular challenges that a busy horse owner will throw at them, such as walking the dogs, traversing cross-country courses, standing at ringside, and we want them to look great when we happen to bump into our friends along the way. All should be within the remit of the best country boots.

Meet the product tester

The country boots in this group test were trialled by Lisa Spence. A regular on the eventing circuit, Lisa has been working in the equine industry for more than 25 years. A BHSII and former pony club examiner, she has spend many years backing, competing and working with all types of horses from fun ponies to top level competition horses.

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best country boots 2018

* BEST IN TEST *

RRP: £349.99

“These boots were really great, comfy and supportive. I teach and ride all day and didn’t take them off from dawn till dusk. The only negative I could find was that the zips slipped down while I was jumping one of my horses. And the price. I couldn’t afford to buy a pair myself.”

Score: 10/10

Read the full review >>

* BEST VALUE *

RRP: £79.00

“I found these boots quite heavy to walk in and there are not waterproof, but the insole was good and it stopped the lining coming out. These boots are smart enough to wear at events and are good quality for the price.”

Score: 8/10

Read the full review >>

RRP: £229.00

“I liked colour and was impressed with the design. These are a great pair of boots. They are comfy and practical when worn all day while grooming at events. The zip and a buckle made them a little more time consuming to put on than some of the other boots in the group test.”

Score: 9/10

Read the full review >>

RRP: £96.95

“These boots were brilliant. They are a good smart pair of boots that are comfortable to walk around in all day. The only irritation was that the laces do have a tendency to become untied.”

Score: 9/10

Read the full review >>

RRP: £75.00

“Although I initially thought these were quite smart and I liked the individual two tone design, unfortunately I found them too tight at the toe and too hard at heel, which meant they weren’t suitable for all-day wear as I found they were rather uncomfortable.”

Score: 4/10

Read the full review >>

RRP: £149.99

“The boots were very comfortable and warm, but sadly they wore very quickly, particularly the lining, and therefore are not hard wearing enough to be worn as everyday boots. The lining broke during the test period.”

Score: 3/10

Read the full review >>

