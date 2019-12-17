Brogini Winchester lace-up country boots review

Brogini Winchester lace-up country boots Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Brogini Price as reviewed: £125

Welcome to our group test of winter yard boots for riding. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by Jamie and Georgi Broom, with the help of their team at Lakeside Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Brogini Winchester lace-up country boots are designed to be a seamless transaction between a riding boot and a country boot — it is 2cm taller than Brogini’s usual country boots to stop the top catching on your saddle. The lace-up sides allow you to adjust the boot easily depending on your choice of legwear and socks, and the foot and ankle is lined with a breathable, waterproof membrane and perspiration-control lining.

First impressions

I really liked the look of these boots.

Overview of performance

I wore these boots for riding and yard work — they were suitable for both. These boots took a while to break in — the leather is quite tough, so not the most comfortable. They fitted well in the foot, but I found they had quite a wide calf. The were very warm and easy to clean — I just stuck them under the hose and occasionally applied conditioner.

Georgi’s likes and dislikes

­I liked the style of these boots and found them quite versatile. If the calf size was adjustable this would improve them further.