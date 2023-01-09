



Ariat Kelmarsh wellington boots

The Ariat Kelmarsh wellies have quite a different look to many of the others I’ve tested, but I like it. They look modern without being out of place. I liked the grey colour as it went with everything I had, but without being too matching/clashing, which I find can happen with navy wellies for me as I have a lot of navy riding tights and my favourite yard/riding jacket is also navy.

I’ve worn these wellies all winter and they’ve held up really well. They’re more workmanlike than the Ariat Burfords (which I’d recommend if you want a smarter welly to wear on a walk to the pub), but these are still smarter than many neoprene types and other farm wellies. I’m not usually all that keen on branding, but with the main Ariat logo being on the rear, I completely forgot it was there – and actually I think it adds to the style.

They’re not insulated, but I can’t say my feet were noticeably cold as I spend most of my time at the yard on the move. I wore both these and the Burford during the December 2022 cold snap and wasn’t uncomfortably cold in either. I’ve also worn these in warmer weather without an issue.

They are comfortable to walk in – with a good amount of cushioning and support – and don’t feel heavy. They were also a nice width – I have average size calves and could comfortably tuck in waterproof trousers. They fit nicely in the foot. My favourite thing about Ariat wellies in general is that they’re available in half sizes.

The shafts are structured without preventing movement – I regularly drive in these quite happily. This also makes them easy to put on – you can just slip your foot in without holding onto the boot.

They are adjustable at the rear. I found the clasp easy to use but as I wasn’t using it to tighten the boots regularly, I found that it did come undone quite easily as I walked around. This wasn’t a problem, however, as they didn’t feel too loose. And the fastening also felt well made and unlikely to break.

I think these are fairly priced. When they were first released they had an RRP of £95, but (as with everything) they’ve increased to £110. They are a good pair of boots and feel as they’ll last, but there are many pairs of more expensive boots out there, that I don’t think are always worth the extra cost.

Verdict

These wellies exceeded my expectations. They are comfortable, supportive and have become a go-to pair. I’m fairly confident they will be going strong in two winter’s time.

Who tested the Ariat Kelmarsh wellington boots?

Georgia Guerin looks after Horse & Hound’s shopping, fashion and product content. She owns a Norwegian Fjord horse, is at the yard twice a day every day and wellies are her go-to footwear of choice. Georgia was even once stopped by a stranger on Henley high street who commented on how she wore her wellies like a second skin. The shopper then questioned about which wellies she’d recommend – it was her lucky day as this is exactly what Georgia does for her day job.

