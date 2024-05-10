



Hy Equestrian Sorrento Field Riding Boots Score 9/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 8/10

Performance: 10/10

Durability: 10/10

Value: 9/10 Pros Very smart

Easy to look after

Close-contact feel

Good-quality zips

Value for money Cons You might need a size larger if you have wide feet Price as reviewed: £99.99

Hy Equestrian Sorrento Field Riding Boots

Hy Equestrian describe these Sorrento long boots as “perfect for the competitive or everyday rider”. And they’re not wrong, but they’re also ideal for someone coming back to riding after a long break – me – and for those who have never ridden in a long boot and don’t want to spend a substantial amount of money on a pair of leather boots.

These boots are perfect for road-testing the feel of the best long leather riding boots without splashing the cash. This is because they feature a leather foot and inner calf with a synthetic leather outer that gives a great, tailored fit. I must admit I’d never had a pair of “mainly synthetic” boots before, but the super-softness of the upper eliminates all those hours of breaking in a pair of all-leather boots and gives a really close-contact feel, which really surprised me. I was very impressed.

Sizing

Because I knew that these field boots had more of a pointed toe than I’d been used to in the past – and that the width of the foot was narrower than my last pair of long boots – I opted for a size larger than I normally take. And I was glad that I did because that one size larger made all the difference in terms of a comfortable fit.

First impressions

My first impression of the boots was how smart they looked with their distinct, classic, field-boot laced fronts, and a breathable lining added to the comfort factor and would be great for extra warmth in winter. But how easy would they be to get on? I’d always struggled with the rear zip on the leather chaps I used to wear with my jodhpur boots, but with these I had no need to worry. The zip is robust and doesn’t feel as if it will let you down. And although a little “clunky” at first, all that was required was a hefty tug and a couple of “slides” up and down to get the zip running smoothly. It fastened easily at the top, thanks to the press-button stud. There’s also a useful elasticated back panel that provides a bit of “give” to help bring the edges of the zip together and each boot came with a detachable shoelace-type zip pull to facilitate easier zipping up.

Comfort

As far as hacking and schooling were concerned, they felt extremely comfortable from the get-go. The only thing I was slightly concerned about, given the fact that I’d plumped for a larger size for my wide feet, was if the ball of my foot would sit correctly in the stirrup – as the pointed-toe design of the boots can make them look quite long. But happily, there were no issues there.

The heel of the boots incorporates two rubber spur rests and there’s a push-button spur guard at the bottom of the boot to protect any scuff marks from spurs. And the soles are anti-skid, making them a great choice for competing or schooling, as the last thing you want is any slip-sliding when going over a jump. To put them to the test, I actually braved it over a small jump, the soles’ “grip-ability” passing with flying colours.

Care

What I really love about the boots is how easy-care they are. Obviously the leather foot needs more looking after with a coat of polish and maybe some waterproofing, but the synthetic uppers only need a quick wipe down to keep them clean. They come in sizes EU37–41 (UK 3–7), so are more of a ladies’ boot, in calf sizes 34.5–37cm and height sizes 43.5–46cm.

It’s worth mentioning here that the height sizes are quite generous – I’m 5ft 6in and consider myself to be of average size, but I found that the back of the upper was quite high at the back of my knee. Likewise, the front, which “crinkled” a bit. If, however, these had been all-leather boots, that digging in and crinkling would have been uncomfortable and taken a lot of wearing in, but after a few times riding in them and lots of walking around the yard in them, they soon began to feel more “broken in” and the crinkling became less of a problem.

Verdict

These boots are great value for money and the perfect starter long boot for riders who’ve never ridden in long boots. I loved that they felt light, close-contact and almost an extension of my leg. And I particularly liked the fact that I wasn’t going to be spending hours polishing and shining leather uppers until they gleamed! Cleaning was hassle-free, quick and left more time for the all-important riding!

