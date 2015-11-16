13 of the best long leather riding boots

With a wide range of long leather horse riding boots on the equestrian market, we take a look at just 13 of the best to choose from…

Harry Hall’s Edlington long leather riding boots

A good value, well-crafted, close-fitting boot. The Edlington comes with a shaped ‘dressage’ style top and a synthetic panel on the inside of the calf to help achieve the ideal fit. It features a padded angel guard, a rear zip and a grippy rubber sole. Available in ladies’ sizes 3 to 8 and men’s sizes 9 to 12 in black.

RRP: from £150

Visit: www.harryhall.co.uk

Buy now via Amazon.co.uk

Toggi Quartz long leather riding boots



These handmade, full length nubuck leather riding boots feature an elasticized panel and a medial suede panel with a full length YKK zipper for ease of donning and doffing. Available in sizes 36 to 43 in bitter chocolate.

RRP: from £125

Visit: www.toggi.com or call 0113 270 7000

Buy now via Amazon.co.uk



Ariat Bromont tall H2O long leather riding boots



Combining advanced Ariat ATS technology with traditional field boot styling, the Bromont tall H2O insulated features a waterproof membrane and Primaloft insulation to keep feet warm on even the coldest of days. Available in oiled black in regular, full or wide fit and waxed black and waxed chocolate in regular or full fit. A full length back zipper and stretch leather back panel to ensure a perfect fit.

RRP: £289.99

Visit: www.ariat.com or call 01367 242818

Buy now via Amazon.co.uk



Just Togs Nebraska boots

These elegantly styled traditional leather field boots are extremely comfortable to wear. They are beautifully shaped round the back of the knee for maximum freedom of movement. These boots also feature a waterproof foot bed and a water resistant liner throughout the boot. A discreet elasticated insert to the back of the boot allows for a closer more comfortable fit and ease of access. Elastic lace at the front of the ankle allows flexibility and a close fit. Perfect for every day riding or for competition. Available in sizes 4 to 9 in black and brown.

RRP: £169

Visit: www.justtogs.co.uk

Buy now via Amazon.co.uk

Spanish riding polo boot

This boot is not only popular with polo riders, but also makes a great training boot for style conscious riders. The boots feature a central front zip, an over-strap with a popper for a smart and practical detail and a welted leather sole. They are styled in beautiful Spanish leather for stunning good looks and performance. Perfect for life in the saddle or the city. Available in sizes 2.5 to 12 in black, tan, navy and chocolate brown.

RRP: £280

Visit: www.thespanishbootcompany.co.uk

Tuffa Broadland boots

Long leather riding boots for riders with calves up to 21”. These boots feature nubuck leather uppers and moisture wicking, antibacterial linings. The Broadland boots also have side fastening zips, generous ankles and discreet elastic panels. Available in three calf widths, in sizes 3 to 12.

RRP: £159.99

Visit: www.tuffaboots.com or call 01953 880914

Buy now via Amazon.co.uk



Cavallo Insignis long leather riding boots



Hardwearing in full-grain leather, the Cavallo Insignis offers an elegant, yet modern look. A high-quality aniline pigskin leather lining provides extra support and durability. The technical comfort sole is water and dirt repellent so stands up to the rigours of daily riding. The boots include a dramatic dressage bow, vamp cut and a full zip on the inside front. Available in black and mocca, with optional extras.

RRP: £459

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk or call 01352 763350

Ariat Challenge Contour zip tall boots

Made from premium European calf leather, the Challenge Contour square toe field zip tall boots are beautifully tailored with a high Spanish cut topline and contoured fit through the ankle to flatter the female leg. Featuring a full length elasticized panel to ensure the perfect fit, hung leather lining, elasticized laces and full length back zip –these Tall Boots are perfect for competition or everyday riding. The utilisation of Ariat’s ATS technology and moisture-wicking sock liner ensures long lasting comfort and support, while a Duratread outsole helps ensure longevity. Available in black or cognac.

RRP: £329.99

Visit: www.ariat.com or call 01367 242818

Buy now via Amazon.co.uk



Konigs Excelsior

The Excelsior is made from traditional box calf leather with a luxury Napa leather lining. The boots feature the Konig trademark inside zip with press-stud fastenings, a patterned wing-cap foot and a 6cm dressage cut, which will make even the shortest of legs appear longer. What’s more, if you really want to give your boots a personal touch you can add some Swarovski crystals or opt for patent on the outside and brushed suede on the inside to give more grip. Available in black and brushed gold – other colours made to order.

RRP: £910

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk or call 01352 763350

Mark Todd long leather riding boots

These stylish boots are manufactured in fine, water-resistant leather. Features include a full-length zip at the back with an elasticated tab fastening, plus double spur rests and an embossed Mark Todd signature on the heel. A choice of two calf width fittings and two lengths is available in traditional and field designs. Available in sizes 37 to 45 in black.

RRP: £149.99

Visit: www.wefi.co.uk or call 01303 872277

Buy now via Amazon.co.uk



Ariat Monaco tall riding boots

The Monaco is designed for the competitive rider. Made with premium French leather and a performance stretch construction, these boots offer luxury, comfort and elegance. Features include high Spanish cut topline, patent leather cuff detail, square toe and ATS footbed technology.

RRP: £629.99

Visit: www.naylors.com or call 01706 507555

Tredstep Donatello riding boots

Available in lace and dress boot version, the Donatello is hand crafted using premium full grain nappa leather. Boots offer a slim contoured fit, European topline, rolled toe cap, sport high impact cushioned footbed and a dry-lex moisture wicking top layer.

RRP: £219.99

Visit: www.naylors.com or call 01706 507555

Buy now via Amazon.co.uk



Brogini Capitoli laced riding boots

From the Brogini competition range, the Capitoli boots are made with high quality smooth leather and are perfect for all disciplines. Features include a full length rear zip, elasticated panelling and stylish brogue detail to toe.

RRP: £150

Visit: www.naylors.com or call 01706 507555

Buy now via Amazon.co.uk



The DeNiro Raffaello boot

This elegant riding boot features a concealed full-length zip positioned slightly off centre for ease and long term performance. This coupled with various widths and sizing options also available, ensure that this boot will certainly be on a few Christmas wish lists this year.

RRP: £538.50

Visit: www.dressagedeluxe.co.uk or call 0800 321 3001

Veredus Guarnieri boots

These innovative boots combine traditional Italian boot manufacturing skills with snowboard boot technology. The clever Boa fastening system offers the ultimate in fit and performance. It allows the boot to fit precisely and uniformly to the calf, eliminating pressure points, while also making the boot quick and easy to put on. It can be fitted exactly to each rider and adjusted according to activity. Unlike traditional boots, the Guarnieri also accommodates calf muscle development and heat associated leg swelling.

RRP: £600

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk or call 01352 763350

